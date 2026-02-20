Nigeria: Boko Haram Burn Down Trucks Conveying Fish in Borno

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have intercepted and set ablaze three trucks loaded with fish at Mile-forty area of Magumeri LGA of Borno State.

According to some truck drivers, the attack happened around 1:00pm on Thursday.

The drivers were transporting fish to Maiduguri when they were attacked

"Thank God that all the drivers escaped but the three vehicles: two Peugeot J5 and a school bus loaded with fish were burnt down," said a security source.

A driver, who didn't want his name mentioned, said, "We parked the vehicles and ran into the bush. Thank God we all made it alive but I watched helplessly as the only means of my livelihood got burnt to ashes. Tell the government to do something on that road.

"Before, they used to abduct people and demand ransom from families, but they frequently intercept vehicles these days to loot and burn them down," he said.

He reiterated his call to the federal government and security agencies to deploy troops on the road to protect the lives and property of the road users.

Recall that on 10th February, 2026, the terrorists intercepted four trailers loaded with cows, on their way to Maiduguri from Monnguno, they stole over a hundred cows and burnt down the vehicles.

Four days earlier, another fleet of four trucks conveying beans to Maiduguri from Monnguno were blocked and set ablaze by the insurgents at Garin Kashim, Guzamala LGA.

Many trucks drivers plying the road complained to our correspondent that lack of security operatives on the road encouraged the insurgents to carry out unaverted attacks in the area

"It has become a daily occurrence now and no action has been taken. From Maiduguri, one can only find a military checkpoint at Gajaganna, Gajiram, and the new one in Mairari, then Monguno.

"Unless the government takes this seriously, livestock and grain businesses that begin to thrive in those areas would soon collapse. Because, we can no longer risk our lives and vehicles on thatk road," he said

He urged the security operatives to fortify the road as was done on Gwoza axis where a squad of soldiers have been stationed strategically on the road to prevent such an attack.

"Many truck owners have now withdrawn their vehicles from this road. These things kept happening and no action has been taken so far," he said