Nigeria: Another Fire Outbreak in Kano Market

The Chairperson of the market's fire committee, Dauda Chula, confirmed the incident to journalists, stating that the inferno began at around 5:40 a.m. on Friday.

An early-morning fire disaster has destroyed at least 50 shops at the Fatima Simra Multi-Purpose Market in the Dakata area of the Kano metropolis.

According to Mr Chula, the affected area primarily housed small-scale businesses specialising in oil production and the recycling of plastics and nylon--materials that likely fueled the rapid spread of the flames.

"From our preliminary assessment, about 50 shops have been leveled, and the fire is still raging," Mr. Chula said Friday morning. "We are still awaiting the arrival of the Kano State Fire Service personnel."

Mr Chula noted that relevant emergency agencies had been contacted as the delay in their arrival sparked frustration among local traders.

Many expressed deep concern over the slow response as they watched their livelihoods go up in smoke.

This latest disaster marks the third major fire outbreak in Kano State within a month, collectively resulting in the loss of property worth billions of naira.

The incident follows a similar one at Singa Market, where two separate fire outbreaks within two weeks left the business community reeling from massive financial losses.

As of the time of this report, the damage and the number of casualties remain unconfirmed.

Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, could not be contacted on phone, and he has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the fire or the status of the containment efforts.