Morocco/Senegal: Morocco Jails 18 Senegal Fans for Hooliganism At Cup of Nations Final

Eighteen Senegalese football fans are facing prison terms ranging from three to 12 months after a court in Morocco on Friday found them guilty of hooliganism during the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat.

Nine were sentenced to one year in prison and fined 5,000 dirhams (around €464), six received six months and a fine of 2,000 dirhams (€185), and three got three months with a fine of 1,000 dirhams (€93).

The group had been held in pre-trial detention since their arrests on 18 January at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah during the showdown between Morocco and Senegal.

The final descended into chaos after referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo disallowed Ismaila Sarr's goal for Senegal in second-half stoppage time over a foul in the build-up, without referring to the video assistant referees.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He then awarded the home team a controversial penalty after Senegal's Malick Diouf collided with Morocco striker Brahim Diaz.

Incensed, Senegal fans started smashing seats in the stadium amid clashes with the police, as Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players off the field.

Veteran striker Sadio Mané pleaded with teammates to return during a 15-minute pause before the penalty was taken.

Diaz fluffed the chance to give his country only their second Cup of Nations triumph since the inception of the tournament in 1957.

In extra time, Pape Gueye struck the winner to furnish Senegal with their second Cup of Nations trophy.

Senegal football federation boss hits out at Moroccan influence on African game

'Unsporting behaviour'

Moroccan prosecutors wanted the two-year maximum penalty for some fans, telling the court supporters had deliberately sought to disrupt the proper conduct of the match. "They committed acts of violence broadcast live on television," they said.

After the final, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), which organises the tournament, fined the Senegalese and Moroccan federations for unsporting behaviour and breaches of fair play.

Thiaw was banned for five games and fined €85,000. Senegal forwards Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye also received two-match bans for "unsporting behaviour towards the referee".

The Senegalese Football Federation was fined a total of €522,000 for various offences during the final. A fine of €12,000 was imposed for "disciplinary misconduct by the national team", €255,000 for criticism of the Caf by its president Abdoulaye Fall, and a further €255,000 for "inappropriate behaviour of its supporters".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Match bans and fines handed down after chaotic scenes at CAN final

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation was fined €170,000 for inappropriate behaviour by the stadium ball boys.

Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and a fine of €85,000, while the team's skipper Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches.

The bans on Thiaw and the four players relate only to Caf matches and will not affect Senegal and Morocco's preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Morocco will play in Group C against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Senegal will feature in Group I with France, Norway and a team that emerges from the intercontinental playoff in March.