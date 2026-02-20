Liberia: Seboe Sparks Gender Firestorm Over Scholarship Ban, Cites Pregnancy Fears - Critics Cry Discrimination

Montserrado County Electoral District 16 Rep. Dixon W. Seboe has ignited a political and gender equality storm after openly admitting that he deliberately excluded female constituents from his foreign scholarship program, arguing that sending girls abroad would expose him to "greater pain" if anything went wrong.

The controversial remarks, delivered Wednesday during a combined 2024-2025 district report at the Borough Multipurpose House, have drawn sharp criticism from residents and youth leaders who accuse the opposition lawmaker of discrimination and outdated thinking.

"We Live in an Evil World"

After presenting his report, Seboe opened the floor for questions. A resident quickly raised a pointed concern: Why is no female benefiting from the foreign scholarship?

Seboe's response stunned portions of the audience.

"When you send people out of country, they're far away from home; we live in an evil world and we've got to be careful," he said. "If I take someone's daughter and send her to foreign land, the pain that I will bear will be far far range."

The lawmaker, a staunch member of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), did not soften his position. Instead, he bluntly confirmed that the exclusion of females was intentional.

The disclosure triggered murmurs and visible unease among residents attending the event.

Residents Push Back

Critics were quick to question both the logic and legality of Seboe's justification.

"So the other government officials or lawmakers who have their constituents, who are females on their foreign scholarships in the very Rwanda Seboe sent the six young men, aren't they aware of the greater pain -- or the pain is only unique to our lawmaker?" one resident asked.

Patrick Walker, a youth leader in the district, described the explanation as discriminatory and deeply troubling.

"Seboe is being bad, sentimental and it is unfortunate. Everyone is entitled to equal opportunity, so there should be no room for discrimination," Walker said.

Walker further alleged that the lawmaker feared female students might return home pregnant.

"The lawmaker said he's afraid that many of these females will return with pregnancy when they're sent out of the country to acquire higher education," Walker said. "That's sad and poor thinking at his level."

Office of the Chief of Staff Responds

Amid mounting backlash, Seboe's Chief of Office Staff, Robert W. Anderson III, issued a response via WhatsApp early Friday to The Liberian Investigator.

When asked whether there was any concrete reason for excluding females, Anderson defended the decision as precautionary.

"Basically, the Chief was trying to predict avoidance of problems mainly (pregnancy) or mixing up girls and boys together. Remember, those six were the first batch of students. We needed to be certain they were kept together and avoid unnecessary problem," Anderson said.

He added that housing arrangements were a factor.

"I wouldn't want my daughter to be mixed up with 4/5 males in the same apartment. However, considering that we have had guys of experience in Rwanda, it is possible to include females and rent a different apartment for them."

The statement appears to suggest that future female inclusion could depend on separate housing arrangements.

Scholarship Funding Controversy

The uproar also fueled speculation about the source of the scholarship funding. Some residents alleged the program was sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, while others maintained it was a personal initiative through the Seboe Empowerment Foundation.

Anderson dismissed the church narrative.

"Musa Karama & Sombia are devoted Muslims. How are they connected to the SDA church? How can a church (Christian) send Muslims on a church purported scholarship?" he asked.

He insisted that Seboe personally finances the program.

"As far as my knowledge is concerned, Hon. Dixon Wlawlee Seboe is the sole sponsor of the scholarship students from District 16, in Rwanda. He's not just paying their tuitions, but on a monthly basis, he sends money for their upkeep. He's paying their house rent. As a matter of fact, the Seboe Empowerment Foundation has a four-bedroom apartment in Rwanda."

Anderson challenged critics to verify whether any SDA-sponsored scholarship exists in Rwanda for District 16 students.

Political and Gender Implications

Seboe's remarks now place him at the center of a broader debate over gender equality, leadership judgment and constitutional guarantees of equal opportunity.

While supporters argue the lawmaker acted out of caution and parental concern, critics say his reasoning reinforces harmful stereotypes and denies young women access to life-changing educational opportunities.

With public pressure mounting, the question remains whether Seboe will revisit his policy -- or stand firm on a decision that has already reshaped the political conversation in District 16.