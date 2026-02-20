Nigeria: What Makes Abuja's Area Councils Different From Lgas in 36 States

Unlike the local council elections in the nation's 36 states, which are conducted by state independent electoral commissions (SIECs), the FCT council polls are organised directly by INEC.

As residents of Nigeria's capital head to the polls on Saturday to elect leaders for the six area councils for the next four years, many may not fully understand what is at stake or the implications of their ballots for governance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While presidential and National Assembly elections often dominate public discourse in Abuja, counEWSncil elections typically receive far less attention. Yet, these polls determine those who oversee primary healthcare centres, rural roads, markets, sanitation systems, motor parks, and community development initiatives across the FCT.

In practical terms, these elections shape the everyday realities of residents more directly than other elections, whether presidential or National Assembly contests.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Unlike Nigeria's 36 states, which operate local government areas (LGAs) as the third tier of government, the FCT has six area councils that perform equivalent grassroots governance functions. They are: Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada, Kuje, Bwari, Abaji, and Kwali.

Together, they form the administrative structure closest to the people within the FCT. Each council is led by an elected chairman and supported by councillors representing various wards.

Constitutional and structural differences from the 768 LGAs

Nigeria has 774 local government areas nationwide. However, the six area councils in the FCT operate under a distinct constitutional and administrative framework.

Unlike the LGAs in the 36 states, which largely function under state governments, the FCT does not have a governor or a state House of Assembly. Instead, it is administered directly by the federal government through the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

LGAs in states are supervised by state ministries of local government and are largely subject to the authority of state governors. In contrast, the FCT area councils are supervised by the FCT Minister, who represents the president and the federal government.

Electoral administration further shows this difference. Local government elections in states are conducted by State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), while elections into the FCT area councils are conducted by the federal agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The FCT's governance is backed by special constitutional provisions that place it under federal authority, making its area councils structurally distinct from the remaining 768 LGAs that fall under state jurisdictions.

Roles and responsibilities of the area councils

Despite their unique administrative structure, the functions of the area councils closely mirror those of LGAs elsewhere in Nigeria.

Their responsibilities include the construction and maintenance of rural roads and drainage systems; management of primary healthcare centres; oversight of primary education in collaboration with relevant agencies; environmental sanitation and waste management; regulation of markets, motor parks, and local businesses; and promotion of community development initiatives.

Because these functions directly affect residents' daily lives, the performance of elected chairmen and councillors significantly influences development outcomes at the grassroots level.

Funding and revenue allocation

Funding for the FCT area councils primarily comes from statutory federal allocations, unlike many LGAs in states where governors exercise significant influence over disbursement through state-local government joint accounts.

Allocations to the area councils are managed through the FCT Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), which oversees how funds are shared among the six councils. This arrangement mirrors the joint account system used in states, though in the FCT, it operates under federal supervision.

The allocation formula typically considers factors such as population size, landmass, revenue generation capacity, and administrative needs. In many instances, AMAC receives the largest share due to its higher population density and urban infrastructure demands.

Aside from the federal allocations, the area councils generate internally generated revenue (IGR) through market levies, tenement rates, business premises permits, and motor park fees. However, like many LGAs nationwide, they remain heavily dependent on federal allocations.

Supervision by the FCT Minister

One of the defining features of FCT governance is the supervisory role of the FCT Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acting on behalf of the president of Nigeria, the minister runs the territory through the FCTA, supervises the activities of the area councils, and plays a central role in coordinating development projects.

The minister also chairs or supervises the Joint Account Allocation Committee, thereby influencing how statutory allocations are managed.

Unlike state governors, who operate alongside state legislatures within a federal framework, the FCT minister functions within a centrally controlled administrative structure. Consequently, the area councils operate as elected local bodies under direct federal oversight.

Political and democratic significance of the election

The FCT area council election carries important political and democratic implications.

First, it determines who manages critical community-level services in both rapidly urbanising districts and rural communities. As Abuja continues to expand, effective grassroots leadership is increasingly essential to ensure balanced development.

Second, area council officials are often the most accessible public office holders. The election provides residents with an opportunity to reward performance, demand accountability, or chart a new direction.