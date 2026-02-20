Senegal Approves Draft Law to Double Prison Terms for Homosexual Acts

Senegal's government has approved a bill to toughen laws on homosexuality, proposing longer prison terms and higher fines.

The draft law was adopted by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and introduces harsher penalties for so-called "unnatural acts" while broadening existing legislation. It is not yet in force and must still be approved by parliament before becoming law.

The measure fulfils an election pledge by the ruling Pastef party, led by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, which had promised to reinforce existing restrictions.

Backed by the government, the bill proposes stricter sanctions under Article 319 of Senegal's Penal Code. Prison sentences for those found guilty of acts deemed "unnatural" could be doubled to up to 10 years, while fines may rise to 10 million CFA francs, compared with 1.5 million at present.

Tougher penalties and wider scope

Beyond higher penalties, the bill also seeks to redefine what constitutes such acts and explicitly ban their promotion.

The extension is one of the most striking aspects of the proposed law, as it targets not only individuals but also organisations accused of encouraging homosexual relationships.

Amadou Ba, Senegal's Minister of Culture, said any group promoting what he described as "LGBT philosophy" through films, television, writing or other means would fall within the scope of the legislation.

He said authorities view such ideas as outside Senegalese customs, traditions and culture.

At the same time, the text includes penalties aimed at preventing abuse. Anyone who denounces another person as homosexual without proof could face 2 to 3 years in prison and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 CFA francs (roughly between €300 and €760).

Recent arrests

The announcement came 10 days after the arrest of several men accused of "unnatural acts" and of deliberately transmitting HIV, adding to concerns among rights groups and some members of the public.

Critics say the proposed law risks intensifying pressure on LGBTQ people in Senegal. A young man from Dakar, now living in exile in France after his sexuality was revealed, described a climate of fear.

"Some people are afraid because they tell themselves every day that they are at risk of being arrested," he said. He added that the law could encourage individuals to report others to the police. "I'm afraid for my friends and for several people I know in the country."

Human Rights Watch has also raised concerns about the bill's potential impact. Alex Müller, the organisation's director of LGBTQ issues, warned that provisions targeting the "promotion" or financing of homosexuality are broadly defined and could lead to serious infringements of fundamental freedoms.

According to Müller, such wording could restrict freedom of expression and association and hamper access to healthcare. She said organisations working to combat HIV and AIDS might be affected, particularly those providing services to men who have sex with men, who face a higher risk of infection.

She described the development as an example of "political homophobia" and called on the Senegalese authorities to repeal what she called discriminatory laws and honour international commitments.

This has been adapted from an original article by RFI's French service