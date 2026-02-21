Algeria: How Algeria's Diplomatic Reset With Niger Advances Its Sahel Strategy

After a year of diplomatic strain, Niger and Algeria are testing a cautious reset - one that could reshape political and security dynamics across the Sahel.

Niger President Abdourahamane Tiani travelled to Algiers on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune - a trip widely seen as an attempt to stabilise ties after months of tension.

Last spring, Algerian authorities carried out the unprecedented expulsion of more than a thousand African nationals to the Nigerien desert in a single day. This was the result of a diplomatic and military incident between Algeria and Mali, Niger's main partner within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The rupture began in April 2025, when Algeria downed a Malian drone and ambassadors were withdrawn on both sides, freezing high-level dialogue for months.

For Bakary Sambe, a lecturer at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis and president of the Timbuktu Institute, the significance of the visit lies in what it signals about Algeria's regional ambitions.

"Algeria wants to be seen as a country normalising its relations. The visit is perceived as a gain for all of Africa, with a continental reach that will strengthen Algeria's strategic position in the Sahel. This visit, in fact, attempts to seal the end of a falling out and simultaneously relaunch direct dialogue at the highest level."

Regional stability

The talks, Sambe added, are likely to focus on strengthening coordination in defence and security matters, which he describes as vital for regional stability.

Following the drone incident, the AES had recalled their ambassadors from Algeria, which responded in kind. But last week Tebboune restored Algeria's ambassador to Niger to help "relaunch" bilateral dialogue, shortly after Niamey's envoy in Algiers resumed his duties.

"It is a concrete sign of normalisation, of a diplomatic thaw. This visit, in fact, attempts to seal the end of a falling out and simultaneously relaunch direct dialogue at the highest level," said Sambe.

He added that Algeria is emphasising its role as a messenger of peace, while Niger is seeking to consolidate historical, geographical and cultural ties.

Beyond symbolism, the rapprochement carries significant strategic weight. Both countries face mounting security and economic pressures, and cooperation could prove decisive in the months ahead.

The stakes are high for this rapprochement, said Sambe.

"There's security cooperation - the fight against terrorism and so on... The discussions... will likely include strengthening coordination in defence and security matters, which is a vital issue for stability in the region."

Promises in the pipeline

Following the meeting, Tiani also announced plans to begin construction on a new gas pipeline, crossing Niger's territory - with the first steps to take place in March, after the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The 4,000-kilometre Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will transport gas extracted in Nigeria to Algeria, and has been on the drawing board for more than 15 years.

Tebboune promised support for Niger against its severe economic difficulties, listing plans for projects in the health and education sectors.

On Friday the previous week, an Algerian delegation had also travelled to Burkina Faso to discuss cooperation in the mining and hydrocarbon sectors.

Energy cooperation could become a cornerstone of the renewed partnership. If the long-delayed pipeline project moves forward, it would not only bind Niger and Algeria more closely, but also reinforce Algeria's role as a key energy hub linking West Africa to European markets.

It remains to be seen whether the thaw in Algeria's relations with Niger will lead to a similar rapprochement with Mali, which accuses Algiers of maintaining ties with terrorist groups along their shared border.

Regarding Tiani's visit to Algiers, a Malian diplomat told news agencies: "Niger is free to have relations with whoever it wants, provided it does not harm the interests of the confederation."

An adviser to the presidency in Bamako, however, said Mali should have been "made aware of the reasons" for the visit.

