Nigeria: Wealthiest African Aliko Dangote Prepares Daughters in Succession Push

Aliko Dangote has appointed his three daughters to expanded leadership roles across Dangote Group as he pursues a plan to build the business into a $100 billion enterprise within 4 years.

Dangote, 68, stepped down last year as chairman of Dangote Cement Plc and appointed one of his daughters to its board. A staff memo confirmed that Halima, Fatima and Mariya Dangote will take on broader responsibilities across the conglomerate, which operates in 17 African countries.

Halima Dangote was named Group Executive Director overseeing the Dangote Family Office and international offices in Dubai and London. She will supervise governance and structure of the family office. She previously led the turnaround and sale of Dangote Flour Mills and serves on several boards.

Fatima Dangote was appointed Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations - Oil & Gas. She will oversee the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, fertiliser and upstream energy assets, in addition to corporate communications and procurement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mariya Dangote becomes Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations - Cement & Foods. She will lead commercial strategy across cement and food units.

Dangote is valued at $31.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His refinery currently has capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and is expected to expand to 1.4 million barrels per day through a $400 million equipment deal.

Key Takeaways

The appointments signal formal succession planning at one of Africa's largest private groups. Dangote built his fortune through capital-intensive investments in cement, sugar, fertiliser and oil refining. These sectors require scale, long-term financing and strong operational control. The refinery is central to the group's next phase. Nigeria imports most of its refined fuel despite being a major oil producer. Increasing local refining capacity could reduce fuel imports and support foreign-exchange stability. By placing his daughters in executive roles across cement, food and energy, Dangote is consolidating control within the family while professionalizing oversight. The Vision 2030 target of $100 billion implies expansion beyond current assets, deeper regional integration and higher export capacity. Investors will monitor execution, especially in refining and petrochemicals, where margins depend on global oil spreads and domestic policy. The leadership transition suggests continuity rather than restructuring, positioning the group for scale rather than divestment.