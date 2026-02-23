Nigeria: NDLEA Smashes Drug Syndicate, Arrests Real Estate CEO, Grandma, Ivorian Mule

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered shocking drug trafficking schemes involving a woman who faked pregnancy to smuggle opioids and an Ivorian national who swallowed dozens of cocaine wraps, as the agency intensified coordinated raids across multiple states.

The dramatic interceptions occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, and the Seme land border in Lagos, thwarting attempts to move illicit drugs to Europe and other destinations.

A 35-year-old Kano-based businesswoman, Rabi Muhammad, was arrested on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the departure tarmac of the Seme border while attempting to cross into Cotonou, Benin Republic.

NDLEA officers became suspicious of her protruding stomach.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A thorough body search exposed the deception: her "pregnancy" was fake. Strapped to her abdomen was a pink-coloured calabash ingeniously crafted to simulate a baby bump and conceal 3,200 capsules of tramadol.

The opioids were intended for sale in Cotonou before further distribution.

Ivorian Excretes 82 Cocaine Wraps at Kano Airport

On the same day in Kano, NDLEA operatives at MAKIA intercepted a 41-year-old Ivorian national, Michael Gohouri, also known as Anunwa Onyinye Michael, during outward clearance for Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 to Milan Malpensa via Addis Ababa.

A body scan confirmed he had ingested illicit substances. Placed under medical observation, he later excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms.

Investigations revealed that Gohouri arrived in Lagos from Milan on January 17, 2026, shuttled between Lagos and Enugu for three weeks, and later traveled to Kano, where he ingested the cocaine in a hotel room. He reportedly stood to earn €5,000 upon successful delivery of the drugs in Milan.

The suspect, who claims mixed Ivorian and Nigerian heritage, applied for asylum in Italy in 2013 and holds a resident permit valid until May 25, 2026. He also possesses a Nigerian National Identification Number under the name Anunwa Onyinye Michael.

Real Estate CEO Allegedly Leads Drug Cartel

In a separate breakthrough, NDLEA operatives arrested the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, Mr. Kolapo Oladapo Raji, described by the agency as a major drug kingpin.

Raji, 57, had been on the NDLEA watchlist since 2025 following credible intelligence. He was apprehended on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at his Safe Court Apartment residence in Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, shortly after returning from the United Kingdom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A search of his residence led to the recovery of four large bags containing 19.20 kilograms of "Canadian Loud," a potent strain of cannabis.

Nationwide Crackdown

The arrests form part of a broader NDLEA offensive targeting drug trafficking networks across Lagos, Edo, Bauchi, Ondo, Delta, and Kogi states. Among those apprehended were a 68-year-old grandmother and several other suspects linked to drug distribution rings.

The latest operations underscore the agency's renewed resolve to dismantle transnational and domestic narcotics syndicates exploiting Nigeria's borders and airports as transit corridors.