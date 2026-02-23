Liberia: Debbah Defends 'Most Celebrated' Title Amid Ongoing Nationwide Debate

- Former Liberia international striker James Salinsa Debbah has defended his reputation as the country's "most celebrated soccer star," a title that has long fueled debate among football fans.

For years, arguments have played out on social media and in communities across Liberia, with critics questioning why Debbah is often described as the nation's most celebrated player when George Weah, Africa's only Ballon d'Or winner and widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is Liberia's most globally recognized star.

Speaking on a Facebook podcast over the weekend, Debbah said the title was not self-proclaimed but originated in 1986 when Liberian journalist Herbert Grigsby first used the phrase following the Hapoel Jerusalem Tournament held in Monrovia. The competition featured Mighty Barrolle, Invincible Eleven and Hapoel Jerusalem.

Debbah finished as the tournament's top scorer and most valuable player, netting all three of Barrolle's goals. He scored twice against Hapoel Jerusalem in the opening match and added the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over rivals Invincible Eleven. Barrolle went on to win the trophy, and Grigsby began referring to Debbah as Liberia's "most celebrated soccer star," a description that quickly gained traction nationwide.

"The tournament was the rise of my career," Debbah said. "There was no football player in the 1980s who could match my talent. I scored goals at will, and I scored goals when they were needed."

Debbah also pointed to his record in the Liberia Football Association National League, where he scored 27 goals in a single season to claim the top scorer award. He said the record has stood for 40 years.

He dismissed critics who question the title, saying he does not seek validation from journalists born in the 1990s. Instead, he said recognition from his peers in the sport is what matters.

To reinforce his argument, Debbah cited former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, who in August 2022 named him among his 10 greatest African footballers of all time during an appearance on Ghana's 3TV sports program.

"You think Eto'o just said that because he loves me? No. He knows who I am, even though we've never met," Debbah said.

Eto'o also included George Weah in his top 10 list during the interview held in Ghana on Aug. 20, 2022.

Born in Monrovia, Debbah began his professional career with Mighty Barrolle in 1984 before moving abroad in 1989 to join Union Douala in Cameroon. He later signed with AS Monaco, where he played in a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final, before moving to Olympique Lyonnais.

His career also included stints with OGC Nice, where he won the 1996-97 Coupe de France, Belgian side Anderlecht, Paris Saint-Germain, Ankaragücü in Turkey, Iraklis in Greece, Al-Jazeera in the United Arab Emirates, Muharraq in Bahrain and PKT Bontang in Indonesia.

According to publicly available records, Debbah played 72 matches for Liberia and scored 42 goals, making him the country's all-time leading scorer. He represented the Lone Star at the African Cup of Nations in 1996 and 2002 and made a farewell appearance against Nigeria in 2018 at age 48, becoming one of the oldest international players on record.

While Weah's global accolades remain unmatched, Debbah maintains that his domestic dominance and continental recognition justify the title bestowed upon him decades ago.