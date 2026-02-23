Liberia: True Nobility Lies in Self-Mastery, Not Superiority

opinion

The famous author Ernest Hemingway once said "There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self."

During this commencement season, when so many of us are about to add an important accolade - indeed, a life-altering credential - to our roster of accomplishments, it is apropos to pause and ponder the import of these wise words. It is a time for all to celebrate and congratulate each other. It is a time to put differences aside and pat one another on the back with a hearty "Job well done."

Yes, some of us are a little bit out front and some of us are a little in the back, but all of us are crossing the finish line together. We are all success stories today. At some point, we have to stop tearing each other down in order to boost ourselves up. I see too many people using this moment, which should be festive and congratulatory, to say to others "You don't deserve to have this good thing. You're not good enough. Somebody else is better. I'm better than you."

They then use that sentiment to sow chaos, to bring pain, to bring embarrassment, to create confusion - all to make a name for themselves or "get likes." The noble path would be to accept that, "You win some, you lose some." Yes, the playing field should be level, but in reality it never is. Yes, the rules exist for a reason, but they are never followed as perfectly as they ought to be.

Do we show each other grace? Do we offer mercy? Can we humble ourselves and accept that sometimes we are not the winner? If our faith is strong enough, we know that fidelity to our covenant with the Lord is all that ultimately matters.

One of the most memorable scriptures in the Baha'i Writings says, "O SON OF SPIRIT! ... Noble I made thee, wherewith dost thou abase thyself?"

God Himself made us noble, so who are we to bring ourselves down and make ourselves ugly by trying to make others ugly? The essence of nobility is to elevate ourselves and also elevate others. Who is big enough to do that? I am reminded of Isaiah 40:4-5 that is referenced in this poignant passage from Handel's Messiah, where it is sung "Every valley shall be exalted."

In fact, the full passage of the verse says, "Every valley shall be exalted and every mountain and hill shall be made low; and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain." And it continues, "And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed..."

Are we big enough to see the exaltation in our own humility? Are we wise enough to understand that, in being haughty, we will fall? It is not ours to bring others low, but rather ours to be low and thus bring others high.

As it is said, all rivers no matter how mighty flow down to the majestic and massive ocean, the source of life on Earth.

Congratulations to everyone crossing the finish line this week! One and all, I applaud you!