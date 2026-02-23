Liberia: Robert Sports Academy CEO Rallies Stakeholders for Raji's Third Term

- The chief executive officer of Robert Sports Academy, Robert Wuo Freahn, is rallying football stakeholders to support Liberia Football Association President Mustapha I. Raji for a third term, describing him as the "king of football development" in Liberia and calling for leadership continuity.

Freahn made the statement Saturday while speaking with media practitioners during his 10th wedding anniversary celebration. He said Raji's continuation in office is "non-negotiable," emphasizing that Liberia's current football trajectory must not be compromised.

"Even Raji's fiercest opponents for the FA presidency have recognized the remarkable growth in our football," Freahn said. "Maintaining the leadership of this integrity-driven icon is essential for the future of the sport in Liberia."

Freahn credited Raji's leadership with transformative growth in Liberian football. He highlighted the expansion of grassroots programs, including standardized coaching curricula, county-level youth leagues and certified referee development initiatives.

According to Freahn, registered youth players have increased by 68% since 2020, while female participation has tripled since 2019.

Looking ahead, he said Raji's proposed third-term agenda prioritizes infrastructure development, including plans to construct FIFA-compliant football facilities in all 15 counties by 2030. The proposed facilities would include artificial turf, floodlights and administrative blocks.

Freahn said the initiative would be supported by the FIFA Forward program and other sports development partners to provide improved training and competition environments nationwide.

He also referenced a recent public challenge he issued to Cassell Anthony Kuoh Sr., chief executive officer of FC Fassell and a candidate for the LFA presidency, calling for an open debate on their respective visions for Liberian football.

"I am prepared to pay $1,000 in airtime across six radio stations," Freahn said. "Please inform Cassell Anthony Kuoh Sr. to come and tell Liberians clearly about his vision for football. Becoming president alone is not enough. The people deserve to hear what practical plans you have to improve football in our country. This will be an open debate, transparent and fair."

Freahn reiterated his support for Raji, stating that "Liberia football needs vision, not just ambition."

He concluded by urging stakeholders, fans and officials to back Raji, citing what he described as the president's vision, integrity and consistent results as key to the continued advancement of football in Liberia.