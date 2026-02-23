Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Backs Dedicated Budget Line for UL Law School, Expands Tuition Support

- Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence has pledged to push for a standalone budget line for the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, signaling a potential structural shift in how the country's premier legal institution is funded.

Speaking over the weekend at the dedication of the Law Students Association (LAWSA) multi-purpose building on the Capitol Hill campus, Kangar-Lawrence said the Senate would work to secure an independent allocation for the law school in the national budget, alongside expanded financial assistance for students struggling with tuition.

"We have to do something as a legacy for Senator James P. Binney, our colleague, who will be graduating with honors from the school," she said. "With that in mind, we will push for the law school to have its own budget line. I also hope we can increase funding to assist students who cannot afford tuition."

Liberia's national budget currently provides a consolidated allocation to the University of Liberia, with individual colleges and professional schools operating within that broader framework. A separate line item for the law school would formalize its funding stream and potentially shield it from internal redistribution pressures.

Kangar-Lawrence also framed the initiative within the broader legislative effort to expand access to education.

"We have passed bills for free tuition and free school," she said. "There should be some compensation to help students so that, upon graduation, they do not always have to lobby for financial support."

Call for Formal Proposal

The Senate leader urged LAWSA and the law school administration to submit a comprehensive plan to support the proposed budgetary adjustment.

"Get a plan and proposal together and present it on time so the Senate can review and ensure its completion," she said. "This is not just any law school -- we know the standards it sets, and we are proud of it. When we travel, we hear that Liberia has one of the best law schools, and we must uphold that reputation."

Her remarks suggest that any dedicated allocation would require structured justification, including projected costs, tuition support mechanisms and accountability safeguards.

Building Dedication Draws Lawmakers

The ceremony drew several senators and legal officials, including Prince K. Moye of Bong County, Nathaniel McGill, Yaya Nimely and James P. Binney of Maryland County, as well as Cllr. Dr. Jallah Barbu, head of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

The newly completed LAWSA multi-purpose building, funded through a $200,000 legislative allocation, was officially named in honor of Kangar-Lawrence. During the ceremony, student leaders formally turned over the keys to University of Liberia authorities.

Focus on Disbursement and Oversight

In separate remarks, Senators Moye and Binney emphasized that appropriations must translate into actual disbursement -- a recurring challenge in Liberia's public finance system.

"We sometimes make contributions to institutions but rarely see the results," they said. "Appropriating funds in the budget is one thing, but ensuring their disbursement is another. We made sure LAWSA received what was promised."

Their comments underscored broader concerns within the Legislature about implementation gaps between approved budgets and executed spending.

Students Welcome Legislative Support

LAWSA President Izetta Jones Howe thanked the Senate, particularly Kangar-Lawrence, for backing the construction project.

"Today, I am extremely excited to dedicate and name this project in honor of President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence," Howe said. "This achievement is a result of collaboration with dedicated leaders."

The event marked a rare convergence of student leadership and senior lawmakers, some of whom are themselves law students set to graduate.