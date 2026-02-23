Liberia: Phebe Hospital Workers Suspend Shutdown, Issue 24-Hour Ultimatum

- Aggrieved employees of Phebe Hospital have suspended plans to shut down operations but issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the hospital's board and the national government, demanding urgent action over what they describe as systemic administrative failures threatening patient safety and staff welfare.

The temporary reprieve follows several days of tension at the major referral facility after workers submitted a January 13, 2026 resolution calling for the removal or transfer of three senior administrators: Medical Director Dr. Minnie S. Risk, Acting Administrator Jonathan L. Pewu, and Acting Human Resource Officer Peter B. Gbelawoe.

Staff accuse the administrators of bad governance practices, intimidation, unfair labor policies and financial mismanagement -- allegations the administrators have not publicly addressed.

Workers had warned that failure to act would trigger a shutdown of Phebe Hospital, one of central Liberia's largest referral institutions, serving patients from Bong County and neighboring Lofa, Nimba and parts of Grand Bassa counties. The hospital provides emergency, maternal, surgical, pediatric and chronic care services to thousands of residents who have limited alternative options.

"We Will Not Back Down"

Speaking Sunday to The Liberian Investigator, Moses Davis, president of the aggrieved employees, said staff reconsidered the immediate closure but insisted their demands remain firm.

"We have suspended the shutdown for now, but we are giving the hospital board and the national government one day to respond," Davis said. "If calm must be restored at Phebe Hospital, those three individuals must be removed from their respective roles and reassigned."

Davis maintained that the action is rooted in professional ethics rather than personal grievances.

"This is not about personalities," he said. "It is about patient safety, fairness in the workplace, and ensuring that healthcare is delivered in a safe and dignified environment."

Government Intervention

Amid escalating tension, Bong County Superintendent Hawa Norris -- a member of the hospital's board -- visited the facility Sunday, Feb. 22, to engage staff and assess the situation.

According to Davis, Norris assured workers that a Ministry of Health team would arrive within 24 hours to review the concerns outlined in the resolution.

"She assured us that by tomorrow, a team from the Ministry will be here to look into the matters," Davis said. "We hope the government will act swiftly. Our patience has limits."

Allegations of Mismanagement

The staff resolution outlines what employees describe as a deteriorating work environment marked by poor management practices, selective employee benefits and the collapse of key support services.

Among the most serious concerns is a policy requiring payment before emergency treatment or oxygen administration -- a measure staff say poses life-threatening risks to patients unable to pay upfront. Workers also raised concerns about deficiencies in patient record management and the training and supervision of nurse aides.

Employees are further demanding an independent investigation into alleged financial irregularities. They cite funds reportedly collected for the purchase of an air-conditioning unit that was never installed, as well as compensation they claim was withheld following the Totota gas tanker fire incident.

"These issues are about transparency, accountability and the proper use of resources intended to benefit patients and staff," the resolution states.

Ministry of Health Responds

In a press release issued Feb. 22, the Ministry of Health expressed "deep concern" over the unfolding crisis, warning that any disruption in services could severely affect residents of Suakoko and surrounding communities.

The ministry urged staff to exercise patience while a formal review process is conducted and pledged that any intervention would prioritize employee welfare, patient safety and the continuity of essential services.

"The Ministry of Health remains fully committed to supporting the hospital, its staff and the residents of Bong County," the statement said.

For patients and their families, the standoff has heightened anxiety.

"If the hospital shuts down, where will we go?" asked Gormah Sumo, a relative of a maternity patient. "There is no other facility nearby with the capacity to handle emergencies."

Community leaders have also called for swift government intervention, warning that prolonged instability at the hospital could trigger a regional public health emergency.

Employees have given authorities a strict 24-hour window to respond. The anticipated Ministry of Health delegation is expected to assess administrative practices, review staff complaints and recommend corrective measures.