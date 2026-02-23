Liberia: Arcelormittal Mining Chief Visits Yekepa Hospital, Pledges Continued Support

- ArcelorMittal's global mining chief, Kleber Silva, made an unannounced early-morning visit to Yekepa Hospital, where he commended recent improvements to the facility and reaffirmed the company's commitment to sustaining healthcare services for employees and surrounding communities.

Silva, Global Chief Executive Officer and Vice President for Mining at ArcelorMittal, toured the hospital and met with medical personnel as well as members of the company's Quality-of-Life team. During the visit, he praised ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery at the concession site.

"The hospital must be supported to function effectively," Silva said, emphasizing the facility's central role in protecting the health and well-being of workers, residents, and the broader Nimba region.

A key highlight of the tour was the newly refurbished female ward, which hospital management said has significantly improved patient comfort and overall care conditions. The renovation, completed in less than four months, was undertaken by ArcelorMittal Liberia's in-house Engineering Team under its Quality-of-Life Department, led by Civil Engineer Gabriel Paye.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Paul Whesseh, Medical Director of Yekepa Hospital, described the refurbishment as a major step forward.

"The team did an excellent job," Whesseh said. "I believe Mr. Silva wanted to see firsthand how far we have progressed, and that is why he visited."

Whesseh noted that relying on the company's internal engineering capacity for urgent infrastructure upgrades has proven both faster and more cost-effective than outsourcing projects, which he said can take years to complete.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the hospital has also expanded its clinical capacity. Whesseh said additional physicians across multiple specialties have been recruited to meet rising demand. Since launching surgical services last August, the facility has steadily increased its ability to deliver critical care.

However, he cautioned that the growth in surgical operations has intensified the need for more nurses to maintain adequate staffing levels and uphold care standards.

Yekepa Hospital serves ArcelorMittal Liberia employees and nearby communities in Nimba County, where the mining company operates one of its largest concessions. Silva's visit signals continued corporate investment in social infrastructure alongside mining operations, as the company seeks to strengthen community health services within its operational footprint.