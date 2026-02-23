Liberia: Entrepreneurs Hail 2026 MSME Clinic As Growth Catalyst, Urge Nationwide Rollout

- Entrepreneurs who participated in the 2026 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic say the two-day program sharpened their business acumen, demystified tax compliance and clarified pathways to financing -- and are now calling for the initiative to be expanded beyond the capital.

Held Feb. 18-19 under the theme "From Side Hustle to Enterprise," the clinic was organized by UNIDO GROW2 in partnership with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the Youth Entrepreneurs Network-Liberia and the Young Business Leaders Club. The sessions took place at the Chamber's headquarters in Monrovia and targeted youth-led and emerging businesses seeking to formalize and scale operations.

Organizers framed the program as a bridge between Liberia's large informal sector and a more structured, competitive small-business environment.

Tax Education and Formalization Drive Engagement

For many participants, the most immediate impact came from sessions led by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), which outlined tax brackets, filing requirements and compliance procedures.

Rose M. Tuley, founder of Fresh Glow, said the training addressed uncertainties she had faced since registering her business a year ago.

"I have been thinking about how to do my tax payment," Tuley said. "The business has been registered about one year now, so I've been actually wondering how to go through the whole process."

She described the clinic as both practical and accessible, noting that presentations from the Ministry of Commerce and the African Development Bank (AfDB) helped clarify loan structures, interest rates and business formalization requirements.

"I actually overlooked this training, but now that I'm here, it's enjoyable, impactful, and we're learning a lot," she said.

Dorrus D. Wingbah, managing partner of Agri-Partnership, said the program broadened her understanding of taxation and branding while positioning her enterprise for future partnerships.

"Looking at the issues of taxation, the previous tax rate was very high, but the current rate makes it easier for people to pay their taxes given the ranges and the value added," Wingbah said.

She added that the clinic deepened her appreciation of the economic contribution MSMEs make to Liberia's growth.

Push for County-Level Access

While participants praised the initiative, they emphasized that entrepreneurs outside Monrovia often lack access to such technical guidance.

"It will help other citizens with little or limited understanding on the subject matter," Wingbah said, urging organizers to extend the clinic to other counties.

William Nyekan, logistics manager at Lenise Home Care and Support Services, said the training reshaped his operational outlook and pledged to apply the lessons within his organization.

Several attendees described the clinic as a rare opportunity to engage directly with regulators, financial institutions and peer entrepreneurs in a structured setting.

Organizers Signal Continued Engagement

Frederick Gibson, business development consultant at UNIDO GROW2, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to strengthening Liberia's small-business ecosystem through technical support and institutional linkages.

Benjamin Dagher, president of the Youth Entrepreneurs Network-Liberia, encouraged participants to translate theory into measurable growth.

"It is my hope that the skills you have learned from this initiative will be put into practice and that you will strengthen your network," Dagher said.

Building Structure in an Informal Economy

Liberia's MSME sector -- largely youth-driven and predominantly informal -- accounts for a significant share of employment but faces persistent barriers, including limited access to capital, weak bookkeeping systems and low regulatory awareness.

The clinic addressed branding and marketing, financial management, bookkeeping, tax readiness and formal registration. Participants were also connected to relevant government agencies and support institutions, while organizers collected data to inform future programming.

If expanded nationwide, participants argue, similar interventions could help convert thousands of informal enterprises into structured businesses capable of generating jobs and contributing more predictably to domestic revenue.