Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Challenges Raji - Let Delegates Decide Freely

- FC Fassell, Cassell Kuoh has thrown down a direct challenge to Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji, insisting that the coming election must be fought openly, competitively, and without manipulation.

"Let us compete properly. If we are both confident in our records, let us test it. Let us face each other in an open, transparent, and credible election. Let the delegates vote freely. Let the better vision prevail," Kuoh declared, in remarks that electrified the Extraordinary Congress.

Kuoh rejected any suggestion of a pre-arranged outcome. "Liberian football deserves leadership that is chosen, not arranged on a white ballot. Earned, not engineered," he said. "I shall be a candidate for President of the Liberia Football Association in this coming election, and my name will appear on the ballot despite claims made from our opponents. I will participate fully in this process. I will not stand on the sidelines. I WILL WIN."

The rhetoric was unmistakably combative, drawing on football imagery to underline his point. "Do not run from the fixture. Do not postpone the kickoff. Do not try to adjust the scoreboard before the match begins. If you want to be a champion, then come and play the final."

Kuoh's intervention followed what he described as the incumbent's disappointing performance. "It was deeply disappointing to watch more than an hour of Congress time used by the LFA President to attack stakeholders, boldly campaigning, question motives, and settle personal scores, while almost nothing was presented in terms of hard evidence of progress," he argued.

"When a leader has truly delivered, he does not need to attack; he presents results, shows growth, shows systems strengthened, and shows development expanded. Today, instead of measurable achievements, we heard deflection. Instead of accountability, we heard blame. That is not the standard Liberian football deserves. Congress is not a campaign rally. It is a constitutional body, and it should be treated with the seriousness it commands."

The Extraordinary Congress itself was framed by Kuoh as a pivotal moment. "Your presence demonstrates that football in Liberia is bigger than any individual and stronger than any division. When stakeholders show up, democracy in football lives," he told delegates.

He congratulated those confirmed to serve in independent bodies, stressing their role in safeguarding the process. "The trust placed in you is not ceremonial. It is intentional and consequential. Your role is to protect the process, defend fairness, and ensure that the coming election is organized in a manner that reflects transparency, independence, and integrity. That independence is not optional. It is the backbone of credible football governance."

New members granted full membership were also welcomed with a call to responsibility: "Your voice now carries weight. Use it with wisdom. Use it with courage. Use it in the interest of football, not personalities."

Kuoh urged stakeholders to maintain civility in the weeks ahead. "Elections should inspire debate, not chaos. It should bring clarity, not confusion. We must prove that Liberian football can conduct a competitive election without fear, without intimidation, without threats, and without manipulation."

The Fassell president closed with a reminder of his own credentials. "I have spent my entire football life winning, competing, building, investing, and improving this game. That commitment does not shrink when the stakes are higher. It grows stronger. I am ready to step forward and ready to offer myself to the delegates for a clear and decisive vote. Liberian football deserves nothing less."