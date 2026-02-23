Malawi: Lands Ministry Launches Major Land Ownership Audit to Tackle Disputes, Illegal Sales and Boost Public Revenue

The Ministry of Lands has launched a nationwide land ownership audit exercise aimed at restoring order in land administration, resolving disputes and improving government revenue collection, in a move authorities say could reshape how land is managed in urban areas.

The two-month audit exercise was officially launched in Lilongwe on Monday by Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu and will begin as a pilot project in Areas 10 and 3 of the capital before expanding to other parts of the country.

Officials say the exercise is designed to verify who legally owns land and whether official records correspond with the actual occupation and development on the ground--an effort expected to expose illegal allocations, fraudulent sales and encroachments that have become widespread in recent years.

Speaking during the launch, Chipungu said the government was forced to initiate the audit following a surge in complaints from citizens and institutions about land disputes, illegal transactions and encroachment in urban areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the ministry has received numerous reports from individuals who have either lost land through fraudulent transactions or purchased plots only to discover that the same land had been sold to multiple buyers.

"This audit is meant to bring order to the system by matching the official records we have with what actually exists on the ground," Chipungu said.

The minister acknowledged that land disputes have increasingly strained communities, slowed down development projects and eroded public confidence in land administration systems.

By verifying land ownership records against physical occupation, the ministry hopes to identify irregularities, correct registry records and prevent future disputes.

Beyond resolving ownership conflicts, authorities believe the audit could significantly strengthen public revenue collection.

Government officials say inconsistencies between land registry records and actual land usage have led to major losses in property-related taxes and ground rent, with some plots either not recorded properly or remaining undeclared despite being developed.

Through the audit, the ministry expects to establish an accurate database of land ownership, enabling government to collect appropriate ground rent and other land-related fees from legitimate owners.

Economic analysts say if successfully implemented, the exercise could help increase government revenues while also improving transparency in land administration.

Chipungu revealed that the ministry had previously issued a 14-day ultimatum to individuals who allegedly acquired land illegally to surrender the plots voluntarily.

However, he said none of those targeted complied with the directive.

"As of now, no one has come forward to return land that was obtained illegally despite the ultimatum we gave," Chipungu said.

He warned that the audit will now serve as a mechanism to identify such cases and take appropriate action, which could include repossession of land and possible legal proceedings.

The minister also disclosed that investigations have already uncovered cases where government officials were involved in illegal land transactions.

According to Chipungu, some officers within the ministry allegedly facilitated the sale of public land illegally to private individuals.

He said several suspects have already been arrested following investigations into the matter.

Chipungu warned that the audit exercise would not tolerate internal sabotage and that any official found interfering with the process would face disciplinary action or criminal prosecution.

"This exercise will expose irregularities within the system. Anyone who attempts to sabotage it will be dealt with accordingly," he said.

Urban planners say the audit could have far-reaching consequences for land management, especially in rapidly expanding cities such as Lilongwe where land demand has surged due to population growth and urban migration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unregulated land sales and informal developments have often complicated city planning, leading to overlapping land titles, illegal settlements and disputes between landowners and government authorities.

If the audit successfully reconciles land records with actual land usage, experts believe it could improve urban planning, strengthen land governance and reduce conflicts over property ownership.

Authorities are urging landowners and residents in Areas 10 and 3 to cooperate fully with officials conducting the audit by providing necessary documentation and access to properties where required.

The ministry says the pilot phase will help refine the process before the exercise is rolled out to other areas across the country.

For many residents and investors who have long complained about corruption and confusion in land administration, the audit is seen as a critical step toward restoring trust in the system.

If properly executed, officials say the exercise could mark a turning point in addressing long-standing land ownership challenges in Malawi.