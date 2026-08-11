Malawi: Bombshell Land Audit to Name Ministers, Judges and MPs Over Illegal Plot Grabs

Malawi's Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is set to hold a highly anticipated press briefing this Wednesday to unveil the findings of a pilot land ownership audit conducted in Lilongwe - findings that are set to implicate some of the country's most powerful figures.

According to an invitation letter seen by this publication, Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu will personally preside over the briefing, which is expected to shed light on widespread irregularities uncovered during the audit process.

'The Ministry embarked on the Land Ownership Audit exercise in February 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen land administration systems, promote accountability in land ownership and enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of land resources,' the invitation reads.

The audit is understood to have uncovered significant irregularities in the allocation of plots specifically within Lilongwe's Area 3 and Area 10, two of the capital's most sought-after and valuable residential districts.

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Most explosively, the audit has reportedly named a string of politically exposed individuals - including ministers serving in both the current and former administrations, sitting judges, and members of parliament - among those alleged to have acquired plots in the affected areas without following proper procedure.

The revelations, if confirmed at Wednesday's briefing, threaten to ignite a fresh political storm in Malawi, given the seniority of those reportedly implicated and the sensitivity surrounding land allocation in a country where access to prime urban plots has long been a source of controversy and allegations of favouritism.

The findings also land amid a period of intense scrutiny over transparency and accountability in public institutions more broadly, following separate controversies including the stalled parliamentary probe into the K128 billion Amaryllis Hotel purchase and mounting pressure over undisclosed presidential travel costs.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's briefing will name the individuals implicated publicly, or whether further legal or disciplinary action is being considered against those found to have benefited from irregular land allocations.

Ministry officials have not yet responded to requests for further comment ahead of the scheduled press briefing.