Liberia: Finance Ministry Retreat Targets Revenue Gaps, Pushes Fiscal Reforms

- Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning have convened a two-day strategic retreat to confront revenue discrepancies and structural weaknesses within Liberia's fiscal system, signaling renewed attention to accountability and decentralization reforms.

The retreat, organized by the ministry's Department of Fiscal Affairs under the theme "Strengthening Fiscal Systems to Support Inclusive Development," brings together senior managers and technical staff to reassess internal operations and align fiscal policy with the government's broader decentralization agenda.

Shared Responsibility for Reform

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers said strengthening fiscal governance requires collective responsibility across all levels of the ministry.

"Most people think management is only for ministers and directors," Myers said. "But whether you are a desk officer or a senior official, you are part of the system. Management affects you, and you affect management."

He emphasized that fiscal reform must be guided by strategic discipline rather than ad hoc decision-making.

"When we talk about strategy, we are talking about long-term direction. Every action we take must move us toward that goal," Myers said, adding that effective planning must inform both revenue mobilization and expenditure controls.

Revenue Discrepancies Acknowledged

In a direct acknowledgment of public concerns, Myers addressed discrepancies between reported revenues and consolidated government accounts, describing them as systemic gaps that require coordinated institutional action.

"The time has come for us to abandon the notion that certain issues belong to one institution alone," he said. "As fiscal authorities responsible for revenue and expenditure policy, we must work together to remove the gaps in our system."

His remarks come amid heightened public scrutiny over fiscal transparency and the accuracy of revenue reporting.

Decentralization and County Treasury Infrastructure

Myers also outlined plans to construct and rehabilitate county treasury facilities as part of the ministry's decentralization strategy. He noted that strengthening financial infrastructure at the county level must be accompanied by adequate staffing, equipment and oversight mechanisms.

"Inclusive development requires participation," he said. "Nothing for us without us."

The decentralization push aims to improve local-level financial management and enhance accountability in how development resources are administered outside Monrovia.

Institutional Discipline and Leadership

Director of the Financial Decentralization Unit Dr. Romeo D. N. Gbartea underscored the importance of institutional discipline, professional experience and humility in public service.

According to Gbartea, teamwork and accountability are essential to sustaining reform momentum. He also commended Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan for what he described as active engagement with ministry staff and hands-on leadership.

Reform Agenda Under Review

Throughout the retreat, participants are examining staffing structures, operational systems and coordination challenges within the Department of Fiscal Affairs. Officials say the discussions are focused on identifying weaknesses and recommending practical reforms to improve transparency in revenue collection and expenditure management.

The retreat takes place at a time when citizens continue to demand clearer reporting on how public funds are generated and spent. Ministry officials say the outcome of the meeting is expected to inform concrete policy and administrative adjustments aimed at closing fiscal gaps and strengthening coordination between national and county authorities.