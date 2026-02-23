- Opposition Congress for Democratic Change Secretary General Jefferson T. Koijee has condemned the government's decision to shut down the National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL), describing the move as "insensitive and anti-democratic" and accusing the administration of unfairly targeting a group he says has supported Muslim communities during Ramadan.

The criticism follows a formal directive from the Ministry of Justice ordering the immediate suspension of all NFSL activities after social media videos and photographs showed dozens of men assembled in formation under the group's banner. The footage, widely circulated online, triggered public concern and intensified debate over whether the organization was a lawful community safety initiative or an unauthorized security structure operating outside state control.

Government Declares Group Unauthorized

In its statement, the Justice Ministry said the government had granted no authorization, permit, registration, license or operational approval for the creation or deployment of any entity operating under the name National Fula Security of Liberia.

"The Government has granted no authorization, permit, registration, license, or operational approval for the creation, operation, recruitment, or deployment of any entity under the name National Fula Security of Liberia or any similar formation," the ministry said, warning that continued recruitment or mobilization would lead to criminal prosecution.

Authorities have emphasized that all security-related organizations must comply with Liberia's legal and regulatory framework, and that paramilitary-style formations operating without approval constitute a violation of national law.

The legal status, leadership structure and licensing record of the NFSL remain unclear.

Koijee Pushes Back

Koijee, a former mayor of Monrovia, defended the group's role, stating that it has provided voluntary security support to Muslim communities for nearly a decade during the holy month of Ramadan.

He accused the Boakai administration of escalating tensions by dissolving the group and suggested the action could deepen distrust at a time of economic strain and political polarization.

Koijee also alleged that certain mosques had been demolished and that some Imams were mistreated by state security personnel -- claims that have not been publicly addressed by the government.

Tensions Amid Ramadan

The shutdown has sparked mixed reactions among civil society actors and religious leaders. While some support strict enforcement of security laws, others have called for dialogue to prevent the issue from inflaming ethnic or religious sensitivities.

Muslim leaders have urged calm and restraint as Ramadan continues, appealing for peaceful engagement and adherence to the rule of law.