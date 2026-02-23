West Africa: Liberia Expo 2025 Delegates Allege Abandonment, Unpaid Allowances in Osaka

- Two senior members of Liberia's delegation to Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai have accused the Liberian government of abandoning them and failing to settle months of outstanding allowances following the country's participation in the global exhibition.

Mr. Nadou M. Kromah, curator of the Liberia Pavilion, and Mr. Sidiki Kamara, an artisan and cultural exhibitor, said they were formally engaged under the leadership of Queen Juli Endee, who served as commissioner general for Liberia's Expo participation. They allege that financial commitments made during the exhibition were not honored after the event concluded.

Allegations of Delayed and Unpaid Allowances

Kromah said operational conditions at the Liberia Pavilion were strained from the outset, with allowances either delayed or insufficient during the exhibition period. Despite the challenges, he said, the team maintained Liberia's presence among more than 160 participating countries and international organizations.

"We endured the hardship because we were promised that all payments would be settled after we completed our national duty," Kromah said.

The two officials contend that they continued their assignments in good faith, relying on assurances that outstanding payments would be addressed once Liberia's national program concluded.

Formal Appeals, No Public Response

Kamara said multiple written communications were sent to relevant Liberian authorities after the Expo seeking settlement of unpaid allowances. According to him, those efforts have not produced substantive responses.

"We have made every effort to resolve this matter respectfully through official channels," Kamara said. "Unfortunately, we have been left without support, and our communications have not been addressed."

They further alleged that attempts by Japanese labor authorities and Expo organizers to contact Liberia's commissioner general did not yield cooperation. The two representatives said they subsequently filed a complaint with the Osaka Labour Standards Inspection Office.

As of publication, Liberian authorities have not issued a public statement addressing the allegations. Efforts to obtain comment from Commissioner-General Endee were unsuccessful. A direct call placed to her listed number indicated it was unavailable.

Documentation and Potential Escalation

Kromah and Kamara said they possess documentary evidence, including engagement letters, financial correspondence and allowance agreements, as well as records of communications during and after the Expo.

They stated that their objective is resolution and accountability rather than reputational damage to Liberia. However, they indicated that if the matter remains unresolved, they may consider making the documentation public.

Diplomatic and Administrative Implications

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, organized under the Bureau International des Expositions, is being held under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," with projected attendance exceeding 28 million visitors.

World Expo participation typically requires extensive logistical coordination, including funding for pavilion operations, staffing, accommodation and cultural programming. For countries such as Liberia, such events serve strategic purposes in trade promotion, cultural diplomacy and international visibility.

Liberia's pavilion reportedly showcased cultural heritage, artisanal craftsmanship and national branding initiatives.