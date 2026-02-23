Liberia: Police IG Rejects Clarke's Resignation, Insists Lnp Is Not 'A Boy Scouts' Amid Discrimination Claims

- Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman has rejected the resignation of Deputy Commissioner of Police Cecelia G. Clarke, declaring that the police force "is not a boys scout that one can just enter and leave at will," as controversy deepens over her alleged transfer and claims of workplace discrimination.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia, Coleman confirmed that Clarke submitted a resignation letter dated Feb. 18, one day after she was formally relieved of her duties as head of the Press and Public Affairs Division and reassigned to lead the Protocol Department. But the police chief said the resignation does not automatically sever her ties to the force.

"The Liberia National Police is a paramilitary institution governed by rules and procedures," Coleman said. "There are protocols laid out for an officer to exit the force. This is not a boys scout for someone to just come and go."

A Disputed Transfer

Clarke's resignation followed what she described as an "unjustified" and procedurally flawed administrative transfer. In her letter and subsequent public statements, she said the reassignment effectively removed her from her role as the official spokesperson -- a position she held for nearly two years as the public face of the LNP.

The Feb. 17 letter instructing her to hand over all official materials and report to a new supervisor came late in the day, she said, raising concerns about timing and intent. Clarke also alleged that the Protocol Department she was reassigned to was previously headed by Sam Collins, whom she accused of running parallel communications within the institution, an arrangement she suggested undermined her authority.

"The LNP has one spokesperson and that mandate is my office to uphold," Clarke wrote in a prior social media post widely interpreted as a response to internal friction. "Stop the undermining, misrepresenting and stereotyping that you are noted for. My silence is not stupidity."

Collins has since confirmed receiving a communication appointing him as the new spokesperson for the Liberia National Police. When contacted about allegations that he undermined Clarke's office, he initially declined detailed comment but acknowledged the appointment.

Allegations of Discrimination

In her formal resignation statement, Clarke cited "persistent workplace discrimination, operational constraints, limited institutional support, structural barriers affecting the performance of my office, and difficulties in team collaboration."

She said the cumulative effect of those challenges made her continued service untenable.

"My decision to resign follows careful reflection on a range of professional and administrative challenges experienced over nearly two years," Clarke wrote, emphasizing that leadership must be anchored in trust and clarity.

Clarke, a former senior staff member of the Liberia Broadcasting System and past president of the Reporters Association of Liberia, was widely regarded as one of the most visible female leaders within the LNP. During her tenure, she frequently addressed the media on high-profile criminal investigations, public safety alerts and institutional reform efforts.

She thanked journalists and partners for their collaboration and expressed hope that the police leadership would strengthen internal systems to promote fairness, inclusion and professionalism.

IG: Resignation Not Final

Coleman, however, maintained that Clarke remains a member of the force, stressing that she was not forced to resign but was instead reassigned.

"She was transferred to the department of international relations," he said, disputing claims that the move was punitive. "She has contributed immensely to this institution."

He declined to provide detailed reasons for the transfer but reiterated that the LNP operates under a structured command system where postings and reassignments fall within the purview of leadership.

The inspector general also assured the public that the institution remains committed to transparency and accountability, especially amid heightened public scrutiny.