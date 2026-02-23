Nigeria: Bandits to Kebbi Community - Pay Us N100m or We Attack You

Bandits operating in parts of Kebbi South have demanded N100 million from Utouno community in Ngaski Local Government Area, threatening to launch an attack if their demand is not met.

The demand was reportedly conveyed through a letter addressed to the community leaders.

The threat comes amid growing security concerns in parts of Kebbi and neighbouring states, where armed groups have carried out deadly raids, kidnappings, and extortion in rural communities.

In the letter, the group warned residents not to treat the message lightly.

"This is not a joke. You must pay us N100 million. If you refuse, you will face the consequences and have no one to blame but yourselves. Even if you call soldiers, they cannot stop us," the letter read.

The group also referenced a previous attack on the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where several people were reportedly killed after a similar warning was ignored.

Residents confirmed receipt of the letter, which they said has thrown the community into panic.

A resident, Abbas Alkali, said, "Yes, they wrote to us demanding N100 million from our community. Everyone is now living in fear because of the threat to attack us if we fail to meet their demand.

"The matter has been reported to the local government chairman, and I learnt that the state government and security agencies are taking measures to address the threat.

"We are not leaving anything to chance. We know they may come as they promised. Some people have already left for safer communities out of fear, but those of us who have nowhere to go will remain and continue to pray to Allah for our safety," he said.

Malam Sa'ad Suleiman, a tailor, also told our correspondent that residents are deeply worried about the development.

"The letter was not addressed to any cleric; it was addressed to the community leaders. It is unfortunate that people are becoming apprehensive because of this threat, especially during this period of Ramadan.

"The government should provide the necessary security for us because they may attack at any time," he said.

He added that the bandits sent the letter seven days ago and that since then, tension has gripped the community, with many residents unable to sleep peacefully.

Also speaking, a community leader, Malam Ibrahim Bello, said the residents are not taking the threat lightly because they believe the bandits are serious about carrying it out.

"They warned us to take their plan to attack our community seriously. We believe they may come as they said, but we have nowhere else to go. We appeal to the government to deploy soldiers to protect us.

"We were told the government is taking action, but we want them to come quickly because the attackers may strike at any time," he said.

"People are scared. The mention of what happened in Woro in Kwara State has made the threat even more frightening. Many families are already discussing safety plans in case anything happens," another resident, who preferred not to be named, said.

Confirming the letter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, said the state government has swung into action to forestall any possible attack.

"I just spoke with the Director of Security. He confirmed the information and said security personnel have been deployed to the area," he said.

He added that the government is not treating the threat lightly.

"The government, in collaboration with security agencies, has deployed personnel to the area, including air surveillance.

"I am sure you are aware that the state government is not compromising on the security of the state. His Excellency has been proactive on security matters, and this situation will not be an exception," he said.

Sources further disclosed that security presence has been reinforced around the community and neighbouring settlements, while residents remain on high alert amid fears of a possible attack.

Police repel Lakurawa attack at Maje border

The Kebbi State Police Command on Sunday said security operatives along the Maje border road were attacked by armed bandits suspected to be members of the Lakurawa criminal network.

In a statement, the command's Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said the attackers moved a herd of cattle at night, using it to conceal their approach.

Usman said Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) operatives engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat.

He said some temporary security structures were damaged, but no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded.

Security along the border has been reinforced, and the area is calm and fully under control, he added.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Umar Mohammed Hadeija, urged residents, especially herders and livestock owners, to avoid night movement of cattle in ways that could be exploited by criminals.

Security agencies will take firm and lawful action against any unlawful activity or suspicious movement associated with night grazing, he added.

Recent attacks in Kebbi

Lakurawa terrorists have launched a series of attacks on communities in Kebbi State, killing several residents and abducting others.

Last week, the terrorists attacked eight communities in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing over 30 people during coordinated raids on the villages.

The affected communities include Masama, Mamunu, Kamzo, Awashaka, Tungar Bature, Dan Mai Rago, Tungar Tsoho, and Gorin Dena, all located within the local government area.

Residents of the communities reportedly mobilised in response to the invasion, leading to a deadly confrontation. However, they were ultimately overpowered by the assailants.

Police said preliminary investigations confirmed that armed Lakurawa militants invaded the area to rustle cattle.

Bashir, police spokesperson in the state, said incidents involving armed criminal elements require coordinated security intervention to prevent further escalation.

Last year, the group carried out a similar night assault, setting ablaze 15 communities in Arewa LGA of the state. More than 26 people were reportedly killed in that attack.

Prior to that incident, 15 members of a local vigilante group were ambushed and killed while attempting to defend their communities and livestock from rustling by the Lakurawa group.

Following last week's attacks, Governor Nasir Idris convened an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting was believed to be connected to the renewed violence in Arewa LGA.

The assaults happened weeks after the state hosted the UNESCO-listed Argungu Fishing Festival, held about 60 kilometres (38 miles) from Arewa LGA, where the attacks occurred.

The Lakurawa group has been blamed for numerous attacks on communities in the northern part of Kebbi State and neighbouring Sokoto State.

Its members are known to stage raids from forest hideouts, rustling livestock and imposing illegal "taxes" on local residents.

A security expert, Usman Aliyu, described the attacks as an attempt by the Lakurawa to demonstrate that they are still active in the state.

"I believe the state government has been effectively engaging security operatives, particularly the army, to flush out the terrorist group in both Kebbi South and Kebbi North in recent times.

"Not much has been heard about the bandits and Lakurawa since joint security operatives neutralised many of them in parts of the troubled areas of the state last year. It appears the government is gaining ground in the fight against them.

"I think the Lakurawa know they are being subdued. Don't forget that joint security forces operating in Kebbi killed over 80 bandits last year and dozens of Lakurawa fighters while they were attempting to cross into the state from Zamfara and Sokoto states.

"The recent attack is likely intended to signal that they are still around," he said.