Nigeria: 'Disease Hits Bandits' Camps in Niger, Zamfara'

A disease outbreak has reportedly hit bandits' camps in Niger and Zamfara states, worsening conditions in the hideouts and affecting their operations.

Sources said the outbreak, coupled with shortages of food, funds and medicines, is taking a toll on the armed groups. The deteriorating situation in the camps is said to have created internal pressure and weakened their operational capacity in some affected communities.

A victim who recently escaped from captivity in Niger State and requested anonymity recounted the health challenges he witnessed while in the kidnappers' camp.

He said both captives and some members of the armed groups were battling various illnesses.

According to him, the lack of medicines and access to healthcare services in the forest worsened the situation, leaving many in critical condition.

The escapee added that the current situation presents an opportunity for security agencies to intensify operations against the groups.

"If security agencies increase their efforts now, there is a strong possibility of weakening them further, considering the hardship they are facing," he said.

Speaking on the development, security expert Usman Bala Tsamiya Babba said the situation reflects the impact of sustained military operations and increased support from local communities.

He noted that blocking supply routes used to deliver food, medicines and funds to the armed groups could significantly curtail their activities.

"If the channels through which they receive supplies are effectively cut off, it may accelerate the end of their operations," he said.