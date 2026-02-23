Nigeria: 'Disease Hits Bandits' Camps in Niger, Zamfara'

23 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

A disease outbreak has reportedly hit bandits' camps in Niger and Zamfara states, worsening conditions in the hideouts and affecting their operations.

Sources said the outbreak, coupled with shortages of food, funds and medicines, is taking a toll on the armed groups. The deteriorating situation in the camps is said to have created internal pressure and weakened their operational capacity in some affected communities.

A victim who recently escaped from captivity in Niger State and requested anonymity recounted the health challenges he witnessed while in the kidnappers' camp.

He said both captives and some members of the armed groups were battling various illnesses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the lack of medicines and access to healthcare services in the forest worsened the situation, leaving many in critical condition.

The escapee added that the current situation presents an opportunity for security agencies to intensify operations against the groups.

"If security agencies increase their efforts now, there is a strong possibility of weakening them further, considering the hardship they are facing," he said.

Speaking on the development, security expert Usman Bala Tsamiya Babba said the situation reflects the impact of sustained military operations and increased support from local communities.

He noted that blocking supply routes used to deliver food, medicines and funds to the armed groups could significantly curtail their activities.

"If the channels through which they receive supplies are effectively cut off, it may accelerate the end of their operations," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.