Nigeria: Xejet Signs MOU With Uniabuja to Float Aerospace Centre

XEJet Limited, a Nigeria premium airline has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Abuja to establish the XEJet Centre for Aerospace & Space Engineering.

The centre is described as a purpose-built academic hub designed to advance aeronautical and astronautical engineering education in Nigeria and strengthen the country's position in the global aviation ecosystem.

Group Chief Executive Officer of XEJet Limited, Emmanuel Iza at the MoU signing said the centre would position Nigerian aviation on the global map.

He said, "At the groundbreaking ceremony of our Flight Support Service facility in January 2025, we were clear about our ambition to position Nigerian aviation firmly on the global map and to empower

young aerospace engineers to build, innovate, and compete internationally.

The XEJet Centre for Aerospace & Space Engineering marks the beginning of that journey and represents our long-term commitment to the Nigerian aviation space through education, infrastructure, and talent development."

According to the airline, the project will be delivered through a phased approach. The first phase will see XEJet equip priority aerospace laboratories within existing University of Abuja facilities to enable immediate teaching and practical instruction, while supporting readiness for National Universities Commission (NUC) and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) accreditation.

Under the MoU, both parties will commence the design and development of a permanent, green-powered academic complex.

The final phase will involve XEJet funding and delivering the purpose-built facility, fully aligned with COREN Outcomes-Based Education (OBE) standards.

To reinforce industry relevance and reward excellence, XEJet will offer automatic employment to the top three graduating students of the programme annually for ten years, subject to basic employability requirements.

Engr. Prof. Abdulfatai Jimoh, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Uniabuja said, "For the graduate of the university academic programme to be employable, they must have both classroom and industrial exposure, which is facilitated by mutually beneficial academic industry collaboration. I have no doubt that the newly established agreement between XEJet and The University of Abuja, will of course bring about the needed growth, standard and quality in the Aeronautical and Astronautical engineering programme and aerospace industry.

"This will also help to achieve one of the objectives of NUC-CCMAS and COREN-OBE for engineering discipline."