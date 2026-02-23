Nigeria: Concerns Over Voter Apathy in FCT, Rivers, Kano Elections

By Muideen Olaniyi, Itodo Daniel Sule, Musa Luka Musa, Baba Martins, Idowu Isamotu (Abuja) & Bassey Willie (Port Harcourt)

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) have raised concerns over voter apathy, logistical shortcomings and alleged political interference in elections conducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers and Kano states.

In a statement signed by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of TMG, the groups described the elections as largely peaceful in most polling units but said significant challenges were recorded across the affected states.

CISLAC and TMG observers warned that Nigerians are gradually losing trust in the electoral process.

According to them, when citizens no longer turn out to vote, "it is no longer an election but a selection," a trend they described as dangerous for democratic governance.

The statement noted that voter turnout was generally low, with many polling units recording poor participation.

The groups cautioned that persistent voter apathy poses a serious threat to democratic participation and public confidence in elections.

CISLAC and TMG said the elections should serve as an early warning for future general elections and urged INEC to address the logistical weaknesses identified.

The statement faulted appearance of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at multiple polling units across Abuja.

They also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that all public officials comply strictly with the law and refrain from actions that could erode public confidence in the electoral process.

In Kano and Rivers states, CISLAC and TMG expressed concern over the absence of major political parties from the ballot in bye elections conducted by INEC.

Democracy being suffocated - Atiku

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised an alarm over the "disgracefully low voter turnout" in Saturday's Federal Capital Territory, FCT Area Council elections, saying the development shows democracy is being suffocated.

Reacting to the exercise, in a statement by his media office, Atiku, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the turnout, "which averaged below 20 per cent, with the Abuja Municipal Area Council recording a shocking 7.8 per cent" as a damning verdict on the health of Nigeria's democracy under the current administration.

The former Vice President called on opposition parties and democratic forces across the country to urgently close ranks and forge a united front.

APC wins 5, PDP takes 1 in FCT council poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won five chairmanship seats in last Saturday's area council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted elections in the six area councils in the nation's capital. They are AMAC, Bwari, Kwali, Abaji, Gwagwalada and Kuje.

In AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu of APC was reelected.

The Collation Officer for AMAC, Prof. Andrew Abue, said that Maikalangu, who is the incumbent AMAC chairman, was returned elected having scored the highest number of votes cast, 40,295 out of the total number of valid votes of 62,861 in the election.

In Bwari Area Council Chairmanship election, Joshua Ishaku of the APC was declared winner.

Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, the Returning Officer for Bwari chairmanship election, who announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, disclosed that Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes.

In Kwali Area Council, Daniel Nuhu of the APC won the chairmanship seat with 17,032 votes.

Nuhu's closest rival, Haruna Pai of the PDP polled a total of 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

In Abaji Area Council, Umar Abdullahi Abubakar of the APC was declared winner.

According to results announced on Sunday by INEC Presiding Officer, Abubakar polled a total of 15,535 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) who secured 5,357 votes.

In Gwagwalada Area Council, INEC declared Mohammed Kasim of the PDP winner of the chairmanship election conducted on Saturday.

While declaring the result, the INEC Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, said Kasim polled 22,165 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yahaya Shehu of the ruling APC who scored 17,788.

Also, INEC declared Mr Danjuma Shekwolo of APC as the elected chairman of Kuje Area Council.

The Collation Officer for Kuje, Prof. Nkiruka Odoh, said said the APC candidate scored 17,269 votes to defeat his PDP counterpart who scored 15,824 votes and other contestants in the election.

20 polling agents arrested for vote-buying in FCT

No fewer than 20 polling agents were arrested on Saturday during elections that were held across six Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for allegedly involving in vote-buying and other electoral fraud.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Abaji, Kwali, Kuje and Gwagwalada of Abuja during the poll that lasted for more six hours.

Giving the breakdown of those arrested on Sunday, the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, he said two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje while the remaining four were nabbed in Kwali.

Oyewale disclosed that they were caught with huge sum of money to the tune of over N30 million while trying to induce voters, saying investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

He explained that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

APC wins Kano, Rivers' by-elections

The APC emerged victorious in the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State House of Assembly by-elections held on Saturday.

In Kano Municipal Constituency, APC candidate Aliyu Daneji polled 7,484 votes to win the seat.

Similarly, in Ungogo Constituency, the APC candidate, Aminu Sa'ad, secured 8,975 votes to clinch the seat.

Also at the weekend's by-elections, the APC clinched the vacant seats of Ahoada East ll and Khana ll state constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The APC candidate for Ahoada East Constituency ll, Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe, polled 3,980 votes to defeat six other candidates from other political parties.

Also, in Khana Constituency ll, Khana constituency 2, Mrs Bulabari Henrietta Loolo, was declared winner with a total vote of 7,647 to defeat candidates of the African Alliance, New Nigerian Peoples Party, Young Peoples Party and Zenith Labour Party.

Tinubu, APC, PDP react

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated winners of Saturday's elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states, urging them to serve with dedication.

The president's message is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the APC, Professor entawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has described the outcome of the weekend elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states as a resounding endorsement of the ongoing reforms and governance direction of President Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC, Yilwatda said the overwhelming support recorded by the party, particularly in the nation's capital, reflects the confidence of Nigerians in the Renewed Hope Agenda and their belief that the current reforms will ultimately lead the country to its desired destination.

A presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP, Gbenga Hashim, has described the outcome of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election as evidence that the opposition party is regaining momentum ahead of 2027 elections.

Despite the prevailing internal challenges, Hashim congratulated PDP members and supporters for an "outstanding performance under difficult circumstances," saying the polls demonstrated that the PDP remains structurally intact and electorally competitive despite internal challenges.