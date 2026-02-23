Nigeria: How Deceased Lawmakers' Sons Won Kano By-Elections

The recent bye-elections in Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies of Kano State have produced a unique political transition: the transfer of legislative seats from deceased fathers to their sons. Yet, beyond the emotional symbolism and political manoeuvring that shaped the contests, the elections exposed a deeper concern -- an unprecedented voter apathy that could have far-reaching implications for the 2027 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched both seats in the Kano State House of Assembly, with Aliyu Nabil Daneji winning in Kano Municipal and Aminu Sa'ad Sa'ad triumphing in Ungogo. However, the combined votes recorded in both constituencies diminished sharply in comparison with the figures posted during the 2023 general elections, raising fresh questions about citizens' engagement with the democratic process.

Sharp drop from 2023 figures

In the 2023 general elections, Kano Municipal and Ungogo were among constituencies that recorded impressive voter turnout. Available results show that Kano Municipal had about 60,000 votes cast across parties in the State Assembly contest, while Ungogo recorded over 70,000 votes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

By contrast, last weekend's bye-elections produced a combined tally of less than 17,000 votes in both constituencies.

In Kano Municipal, APC's Aliyu Nabil Daneji polled 7,484 votes to emerge winner, while in Ungogo, Aminu Sa'ad Sa'ad secured 8,975 votes. Even if the votes garnered by other fringe contestants are added, the total still represents a dramatic decline -- less than 15 per cent of the turnout witnessed in 2023.

The drop illustrates a striking rate of voter apathy in two politically vibrant constituencies in a state historically known for intense electoral participation.

From tragedy to transition

The bye-elections followed the tragic deaths of two serving lawmakers elected under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP): Aminu Sa'adu of Ungogo and Sarki Aliyu Daneji of Kano Municipal. Both reportedly died within hours of each other on December 24.

The Kano State House of Assembly first announced the passing of Sa'adu, who died after a brief illness. Shortly afterwards, it confirmed the death of Daneji, who reportedly collapsed after receiving news of his colleague's demise.

Speaker Jibril Falgore described the deaths as a monumental loss to the Assembly and their constituencies, noting that they occurred at a critical time.

In the aftermath, political negotiations began over who would inherit the vacant seats.

NNPP's initial move and political twist

The NNPP, under the leadership of its national figure, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, initially approved the nomination of the deceased lawmakers' sons -- Aminu Sa'ad and Nabil Daneji -- to contest the bye-elections.

The party's state chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, said the decision followed consultations aimed at honouring the legacies of the late legislators and supporting their families.

Similarly, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, through its spokesperson Habibu Sale Mohammed, described the move as one guided by compassion and respect during a mourning period.

However, political developments took a dramatic turn following the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC. The two sons eventually contested and won on the APC platform, after reportedly resigning from the NNPP.

The movement alleged that the candidates were first nominated under the NNPP before being adopted by the APC ahead of the submission deadline to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Despite the switch, Kwankwaso was said to have maintained that the sons should return to the Assembly irrespective of party affiliation -- a stance that effectively reduced the intensity of partisan rivalry in the contests.

Opposition's absence and its effect

Major opposition parties, including the NNPP, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), did not appear on the ballot. Their absence significantly narrowed the field.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Kano State, Ambassador Abdu Zango, attributed the low turnout partly to the timing of the elections and limited party participation.

"First of all, I think the timing, maybe Ramadan. Second, I think the general feeling that this is a very small election involving only two candidates and very few parties," he said while monitoring the exercise.

Zango noted that the elections were peaceful and devoid of violence -- a departure from Kano's history of tense contests.

Political observers, however, argue that the absence of dominant opposition parties likely contributed more to the apathy than seasonal timing 2023, the fierce rivalry between the APC and NNPP drove massive mobilisation, resulting in tens of thousands of votes. The competitive edge that energised voters was largely missing in the bye-elections.

Peaceful polls but thinning enthusiasm

Governor Yusuf commended INEC and security agencies for conducting what he described as a peaceful and orderly exercise. He hailed the calm atmosphere as a sign of growing political maturity.

"For the first time in recent history, we witnessed an election free of crisis, use of weapons and any form of manipulation in Kano," he said in a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

While the peaceful conduct is widely welcomed, analysts caution that tranquility should not mask declining civic engagement.

"Peaceful elections are commendable, but democracy also thrives on participation," said a political analyst at Bayero University, Kano, who requested anonymity. "When turnout drops from over 60,000 to under 10,000 in the same constituency within two years, it signals disillusionment or lack of motivation."

Factors behind apathy

Several factors may explain the sharp decline. With major opposition parties absent, many voters may have perceived the outcome as predictable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The emotional narrative of sons succeeding fathers, endorsed across political divides, may have reduced the sense of urgency among voters.

Since 2023, Kano has witnessed multiple political developments, including court cases, defections and reruns, potentially dampening public enthusiasm.

The REC's reference to Ramadan highlights how socio-religious considerations can influence turnout.

Implications for 2027

The implications of such voter apathy could be profound as political actors begin to look toward the 2027 general elections.

First, it signals that mobilisation machinery remains central to voter participation. The dramatic difference between 2023 and the bye-elections underscores how competitive party structures drive turnout. If major parties fail to energise their bases in 2027, turnout could decline even in high-stakes races.

Second, the episode reveals the growing influence of elite consensus in Kano politics. When key actors align behind certain candidates, grassroots mobilisation may weaken, reducing electoral vibrancy.

Third, low turnout may affect the perceived legitimacy of elected representatives. While Daneji and Sa'ad were duly declared winners, their mandates rest on a fraction of the votes recorded in 2023.

Finally, persistent apathy could undermine democratic accountability. Elected officials who emerge from low-turnout elections may feel less pressure from constituents, potentially weakening representative governance.