Nigeria: Walida, ESE and the Unfinished Business of Child Protection

Walida Abdullahi's story has unsettled Nigeria for good reason. It is not simply the allegation of abduction or the claim of forced religious conversion that has gripped public attention.

It is the deeper implication that a young girl could disappear for years, allegedly exploited and isolated, and that the person accused of orchestrating it wore the uniform of an agency entrusted with national security. That possibility alone forces an uncomfortable question. If institutions meant to protect citizens become entangled in harm, where does a vulnerable child turn?

The case became public in January 2026 when a Magistrate's Court in Jigawa State issued an arrest warrant for a Department of State Services operative following a petition by Walida's father. According to that petition, she was taken as a minor, unlawfully held, coerced into religious conversion, and bore a child during the period of her disappearance. Investigations are ongoing and the full judicial process must run its course. Yet even at this stage, the story has already exposed systemic weaknesses that cannot be ignored.

For many Nigerians, the allegations immediately evoked memories of the abduction of Ese Oruru by Yunusa Dahiru in 2015. Ese, a 13-year-old girl from Bayelsa State, was transported to Kano State, converted, and married without her parents' consent. After months of public outrage and advocacy, she was eventually located, pregnant, and returned to her family. Dahiru was later convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison. That judgment was significant not only for the punishment it imposed, but for the principle it reinforced. The court treated the matter as a criminal act involving abduction and sexual exploitation of a minor. It did not reduce the issue to a religious debate.

The parallels between the two cases a decade apart is difficult to ignore. Both involve minors. Both involve allegations of coercion, conversion, and sexual exploitation. Both generated narratives that attempted to frame events through cultural or religious lenses. Yet in the Ese Oruru case, the judiciary clarified that child protection transcends such framing. A child cannot legally consent to what amounts to exploitation, particularly when significant power imbalances exist. That clarity must remain the standard.

What makes Walida's case especially troubling is the alleged involvement of a security operative. Public trust in law enforcement and intelligence agencies depends on the belief that they operate within the bounds of law and ethics. When allegations arise that an officer abused his authority to isolate and control a minor, the damage extends beyond one family. It strikes at institutional credibility.

The DSS has stated that the matter is under investigation and that such conduct is inconsistent with its code. That is necessary. But beyond internal probes, this case should prompt a broader national conversation about oversight, accountability, and how complaints involving powerful actors are handled. In many communities, families are hesitant to report misconduct when they perceive the accused as influential or protected. Strengthening reporting channels and protecting whistleblowers is not a luxury. It is foundational to justice.

There is also the question of prolonged disappearance. How does a minor remain out of contact with her family for years without a coordinated, effective response? Nigeria has legal frameworks intended to protect children, including the Child Rights Act and laws prohibiting trafficking, abduction, and sexual exploitation. Yet the gap between legislation and enforcement remains wide. Laws cannot protect children if investigations are slow, fragmented, or influenced by social pressure.

At the center of all this is a young woman whose life trajectory has been profoundly altered. Public discourse often turns quickly to ideology. Was the conversion voluntary? Did she leave willingly? What does her current testimony say? These questions are inevitable, but they must not obscure the power dynamics at play when a minor is separated from family, relocated, and embedded within a relationship with an adult. Consent is not simply a word uttered in an interview. It is a legal and psychological concept that depends on age, freedom from coercion, and capacity to make informed choices.

The Ese Oruru case taught Nigeria that sustained public attention matters. It was persistent advocacy, legal pursuit, and media scrutiny that kept the case alive long enough for justice to be served. Without that pressure, it might have faded into silence. Walida's case deserves the same seriousness, not because it is sensational, but because it tests whether the lessons of the past were truly learned.

There is also a broader societal dimension. In both cases, public reactions quickly aligned along religious and regional lines. This reflex is dangerous. When discussions about child protection become proxies for sectarian tension, the victim's welfare is pushed aside. Child protection is not a Christian issue or a Muslim issue. It is not northern or southern. It is not cultural negotiation. It is a constitutional and moral obligation.

Nigeria's demographic reality makes this even more urgent. With a large youth population, the structures that protect children must be robust and consistently enforced. Community vigilance, education about reporting mechanisms, and collaboration between civil society and law enforcement are essential. Religious and traditional leaders also play a role in reinforcing that coercion, abduction, and exploitation are unacceptable regardless of circumstance.

Institutionally, there must be transparent investigation and clear communication. When agencies act swiftly and openly against misconduct within their ranks, public confidence is strengthened. When they appear defensive or opaque, suspicion grows. Accountability should not be seen as institutional embarrassment. It should be viewed as institutional maturity.

The emotional weight carried by families in such cases is often invisible in policy discussions. Parents endure years of uncertainty, stigma, and grief. Victims face psychological trauma that can last decades. Justice is not only about sentencing. It is also about rehabilitation, counseling, and reintegration support. The state's responsibility does not end with a courtroom decision.

Walida's story, like Ese Oruru's before it, forces Nigeria to confront a fundamental question. Are our child protection systems resilient enough to withstand pressure when accused individuals are powerful or when narratives become politically sensitive? A society reveals its priorities by how it treats its most vulnerable members. If children can be removed from their families and placed in exploitative situations without swift resolution, then reform is not optional.

There is still much that investigators and courts must determine in Walida's case. Due process must be respected. Allegations must be tested against evidence. Yet even as the legal process unfolds, the broader lesson is already clear. Safeguarding minors requires more than statutes on paper. It requires vigilant institutions, courageous oversight, and a culture that refuses to rationalize exploitation.

ction of Yunusa Dahiru demonstrated that justice, though delayed, is possible. Walida's case will now test whether that precedent was an exception or a turning point. If Nigeria responds with transparency, fairness, and unwavering commitment to child protection, then this painful episode may strengthen the system. If not, it risks reinforcing a perception that power can shield wrongdoing.

In the end, this is not about headlines. It is about whether every Nigerian child can grow up secure in the knowledge that the law, the community, and the state stand firmly on their side. That is the standard by which this moment will be judged.