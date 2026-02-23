Nigeria: NSDC, Lee Group to Expand Sugar Infrastructure in Niger

The Niger state governor, Umar Bago, has assured the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and the Lee Group of its commitment to the emergence of another sugar project in the state.

This was made known at a meeting with the NSDC and Lee Group teams in the Government House, Minna, when the Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSDC, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, led a delegation of the Council's officials and that of the Lee Group - owners of GNAL Sugar - to the Niger State Government House as part of efforts to support the emergence of more strategic investments in the sector.

"Niger State is open to serious investors. We have the land, water, and political will to support projects that will grow our economy and create jobs. The government is ready to provide land for this sugar project from any part of the state that the investor considers suitable," the Governor said.

He assured that the state government would work closely with NSDC and Lee Group to ensure a conducive investment environment, emphasising collaboration, and long-term partnership as guiding principles.

The visit, according to the NSDC delegation, was aimed at introducing the Lee Group as a renowned investor in large-scale sugar production to Niger state, which is identified as one of Nigeria's most viable locations for sugarcane development due to its vast, arable land and abundant water resources.

"The Council is deliberate about the kind of investors we bring to our states. Lee Group is a serious conglomerate with a long-standing track record in sugar and industrial development, and this engagement is about building a sustainable, long-term partnership that will benefit the state and Nigeria as a whole," Mr. Bakrin said.

Also speaking, the Project Director of Lee Group, Mr. Lam Wing Ki Wilkins, highlighted the company's long history in industrial and agro-industrial development, noting that the group has been in operation for over six decades with extensive experience in sugarcane cultivation, processing, and integrated value-chain development across different regions.

"Lee Group has been in the industrial sector for more than 60 years, and we understand that sugar production is a long-term investment. Our interest in Niger state is based on its natural advantages, especially land and water resources, and we are prepared to work patiently with the state government and NSDC to develop a sustainable sugar project," he said.