Nigeria: 1 Killed As Truck Loses Control On FCT Road

A truck assistant (motor boy) has reportedly died after a truck driver lost control and crashed near the popular Tipper Garage junction along the Dutse-Bwari Highway in the Federal Capital Territory.

A resident, Ose Idasho, told journalists that the truck was travelling from the Usuma Dam axis when it veered off the road and overturned near the Azman filling station, a few metres before the junction.

Idasho noted that the vehicle fell on the assistant driver, killing him instantly.

The truck also reportedly hit two other vehicles before coming to a halt.

Another accident also occurred at the Saukale roundabout, just a few metres from the site of the first crash.

The FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Felix Theman, confirmed both incidents.

He clarified that while the first accident resulted in a fatality, no lives were lost in the second occurrence.