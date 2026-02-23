Nigeria: FCT Area Council Polls - Abiodun Hails Tinubu, APC

23 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Mr Abiodun described APC's strong performance as an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has applauded the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, saying that the party's strong showing represents wide acceptance of the party by Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, Mr Abiodun described APC's strong performance as an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Abiodun, who congratulated President Bola Tinubu; the national chairperson of APC, Nentawe Yilwatda and the APC candidates in the elections for the great outing, said the party's superlative performance at the polls is a precursor to its impending victory in the 2027 general election.

He said: "No doubt, the outcome of the area council polls at the FCT has shown clearly that Nigerians are fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu and the APC, and will again demonstrate this during the 2027 general election.

"The vast majority of Nigerians know that with APC at the helm of affairs, Nigeria's future is in safe hands.

"I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of our great party, the APC, on this remarkable outing, which is a pointer to our victory in 2027."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.