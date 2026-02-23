Nigeria: Super Lig - Ndidi Scores On Emotional Return As Beşiktaş Thrash Göztepe

Fresh from the burial of his father, the Nigerian midfielder marked his return with an emotional, authoritative performance

Beşiktaş J.K. delivered a statement win in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sunday, but the story that lingered long after the final whistle belonged to Wilfred Ndidi.

Fresh from the burial of his father, the Nigerian midfielder marked his return with an emotional, authoritative performance, scoring the opening goal as Beşiktaş swept aside Göztepe S.K. 4-0 at the Tüpraş Stadyumu.

An early goal, heavy with meaning

Beşiktaş wasted no time asserting control, and Ndidi set the tone in just the 9th minute. Rising highest at the near post, the Super Eagles midfielder powered home a thumping header from a beautifully delivered corner by Orkun Kökçü. It was a classic Ndidi moment: strength, timing, conviction, but this one carried extra weight.

Only days removed from laying his father to rest, Ndidi's goal was a powerful display of mental strength and professionalism, drawing loud applause from the home crowd and visible emotion from teammates.

Beşiktaş turn style into substance

The Black Eagles continued to press and were rewarded again in the 36th minute. Amir Murillo reacted quickest to Kristjan Asllani's incisive through pass, turning sharply before firing a low strike that clipped the crossbar and crossed the line to make it 2-0 at the break.

After halftime, Beşiktaş tightened their grip. A flowing team move midway through the second half sliced open Göztepe's defence, with the final pass calmly guided into the bottom corner for the third. Late on, a fourth goal completed a ruthless performance, sealing one of Beşiktaş's most convincing league wins of the season.

Ndidi dominates the middle

Beyond the goal, Ndidi's influence was everywhere. In a match shaped by tempo and physicality, the Nigerian controlled proceedings from midfield, completing 43 passes (33 accurate), 60 touches, 2 tackles, and 9 key defensive actions, winning all 7 aerial duels, claiming 4 of 7 ground duels, and taking one shot on goal.

It was a performance defined by authority, intelligence, and leadership, especially remarkable given the emotional toll of his recent personal loss.

League implications

The victory lifts Beşiktaş into fourth place on the Süper Lig table with 43 points, leapfrogging their opponents on the night. Göztepe remain close behind in fifth with 41 points, keeping the race for European places finely balanced.

For Ndidi, however, this night was about far more than points or positions. It was football as tribute; a goal, a performance, and a quiet reminder of resilience in the face of grief.