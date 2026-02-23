Nigeria: Ahead of 2027 - APC Wins 5 Out of 6 FCT Area Councils, ADC Mum

*Tinubu: Successful conduct of polls in nation's capital, Rivers, Kano has strengthened our democratic culture, institutions

*Yilwatda: Our victories are clear testament to grassroots strength

*Outcome has exposed emergency democrats, declares Wike

*Southern Govs, Lagos hail president, party

*PDP wants INEC to release results of two wards in Kuje, congratulates successful candidates

*Olawepo-Hashim says FCT results signal PDP's resurgence

*INEC denies migrating voters to new polling units

*EFCC arrests 20 over alleged electoral fraud

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan,Adedayo Akinwale, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has tightened its grip on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general election, winning five of the six Area Councils in the nation's capital.

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, hailed the successful conduct of Saturday's elections in FCT, as well as by-elections in Rivers and Kano states, saying it has further strengthened democratic culture and institutions in the country.

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, described the victories of the party in FCT and the by-elections in Kano and Rivers states as a clear testament to the resilience, unity, and grassroots strength of the party.

Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, congratulated Tinubu on the conduct of Saturday's FCT area council elections, saying the outcome has exposed emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in the country and its government.

Southern governors' forum, under the leadership of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, applauded the performance of APC, saying the party's strong showing represents wide acceptance by Nigerians.

The Lagos State chapter of APC said the poll results were a good testimonial of the good works of Tinubu.

However, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately release the results of two wards in Kuje Area Council. PDP said there were indications that it was in lead in the two councils.

The party also congratulated its successful candidates in the FCT elections.

Similarly, PDP presidential aspirant, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, described the outcome of the FCT elections as a strong evidence that the party was regaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, despite internal challenges and political pressure.

There was no official reaction to Saturday's elections from the national leadership of the opposition coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), as at press time yesterday.

But the ADC chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul, refused to concede defeat, citing evidence of electoral irregularities and vowing to continue the fight for the people's mandate.

Nonetheless, INEC denied migrating voters to new polling units different from their original polling units during the FCT elections. And operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that they arrested 20 persons believed to have engaged in sundry electoral offences during the FCT polls.

The FCT Area Council elections held on Saturday, February 21, saw APC winning Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kwali, Kuje, Bwari, and Abaji, while PDP won Gwagwalada.

INEC, on Sunday morning, declared Mohammed Kasim of PDP as winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

INEC Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, announced that Mohammed scored 22,165 votes to secure a decisive victory in a keenly contested election, while Yahaya Shehu of APC came second with 17,788 votes

Akpen affirmed that Mohammed met the legal requirements to be returned as the duly elected chairman.

He described the electoral process as "peaceful and smooth", despite the high stakes.

The electoral umpire also declared Daniel Nuhu of APC winner of Kwali Area Council chairmanship election. Nuhu polled 17,032 votes to defeat Haruna Pai of PDP, who scored 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

INEC declared Joshua Ishaku of APC winner of Bwari Area Council chairmanship election.

The returning officer, Mohammed Nurudeen, while declaring the results, said Ishaku secured a total of 18,466 votes to win the election.

The commission declared Zakka Christopher of APC winner of the AMAC chairmanship election.

The APC candidate scored a total of 40,295 votes to defeat ADC that polled 12,109 votes, while PDP trailed with 3,398 votes.

The ruling party continued its winning streak after INEC declared Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar of APC winner of Abaji Area Council election. Abubakar polled a total of 15,535 votes.

He defeated his closest challenger, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, who polled 5,357 votes. The PDP candidate trailed with 4,547 votes, followed by New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with 53 votes, and ADC with 37 votes.

INEC further declared Hon. Samuel Shekwolo of APC winner of Kuje Area Council election.

With the outcome of the FCT area council election, APC and Tinubu are believed to have tightened their grip on Abuja ahead of the 2027 general election.

Although the FCT election was an off-season exercise that may not be used as a yardstick.

Tinubu: Successful Conduct of Polls in FCT, Rivers, Kano Has Strengthened Democracy

President Bola Tinubu stressed that the successful conduct of Saturday's elections in FCT, Rivers and Kano has further strengthened democratic culture and institutions.

Tinubu called on INEC to continue to improve on its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, felicitated the winners in FCT, Rivers and Kano states.

Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.

He commended Wike for his achievements in the FCT, which had yielded political dividends to the governing APC.

The president congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as its Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party, on the victories at the polls.

He lauded INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

He also commended the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

Yilwatda: APC Victories Are Clear Testament to Grassroots Strength

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, described the party's victories in the FCT as well as the by-elections in Kano and Rivers states as a clear testament to the resilience, unity, and grassroots strength of the party.

Yilwatda, in a post on X, commended party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters across the two states and FCT for their discipline and dedication.

He stated, "I heartily congratulate our teeming supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers States on the successful and peaceful conduct of the Saturday, 21st February 2026 polls.

"The victories recorded are a clear testament to the resilience, unity, and grassroots strength of our great party.

"I warmly congratulate the five APC chairmanship candidates who emerged victorious in AMAC, Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali, as well as the PDP chairmanship candidate who won in Gwagwalada.

"The people have spoken through the ballot, and democracy has prevailed. I also congratulate the four state House of Assembly candidates who secured victory in Kano and Rivers States."

Wike: Outcome of FCT Polls Has Exposed Emergency Democrats

Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the peaceful conduct of the FCT elections, stating that the outcome has exposed emergency democrats, who see nothing good in the country and its government.

In a broadcast yesterday, Wike said the outcome of the election had shown to Nigerians which party was the ruling party and the real opposition party in the country.

He described the peaceful conduct of the election as a testament to the commitment of the people of the FCT to democracy and good governance.

"The residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government," Wike said.

He thanked the president for the development he had brought to FCT.

The minister said the election was a reflection of Tinubu's vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda had brought optimism and confidence to the people of FCT.

He stated, "This election has, indeed, shown that Nigerians now know the ruling party and the real opposition party.

"Also, the election has further exposed the hypocrisy of people, who go about buying corn and groundnut from roadside sellers for the purpose of campaign just to deceive Nigerians.

"Yesterday, the residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government.

"I thank Mr President for the development he has brought to the FCT. This election is a reflection of the president's vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT.

"No doubt, the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly the residents of the FCT, has not gone unnoticed.

"The Renewed Hope Agenda has given us hope for a brighter future, and we are confident that under his leadership, the FCT will continue to be a model of development and progress."

Wike added, "I commend the president for standing firm in his defence of democracy, particularly in ensuring the amendment of the Electoral Act to strengthen the conduct of credible elections. This demonstrates his commitment to improving our democratic process.

"At this juncture, I also congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. This is a reflection of President Tinubu's commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are transparent and reliable."

Southern Govs' Forum Hails Tinubu, APC

Southern Governors' Forum, under the leadership of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, applauded the performance of the APC in the area council elections, saying the party's strong showing represents wide acceptance of the party by Nigerians.

In a statement in Abeokuta, Abiodun described APC's strong performance as an endorsement of Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abiodun, who congratulated the president, chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and the APC candidates in the elections on the great outing, said the party's performance at the polls was a precursor to its impending victory in the 2027 general election.

The governor stated, "No doubt, the outcome of the area council polls at the FCT has shown clearly that Nigerians are fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu and the APC, and will again demonstrate this during the 2027 general election.

"The vast majority of Nigerians know that with APC at the helm of affairs, Nigeria's future is in safe hands. I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of our great party, the APC, on this remarkable outing, which is a pointer to our victory in 2027."

Lagos APC: It's Referendum on Tinubu's Legacy

Lagos State Chapter of APC said the results of Saturday's elections in FCT, Kano, and Rivers were a testimonial of the good works of President Bola Tinubu.

The party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, insisted that the results were the "profound appreciation to the good people of Rivers and Kano States, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Nigerians at large for their overwhelming support for our great party and the president in the just concluded by-elections".

According to Oladejo, the outcome of the by-elections across the affected constituencies stand as a clear and unmistakable referendum on the leadership of Tinubu and the progressive ideals that continue to guide governance in the country.

Oladejo stated, "The resounding victories recorded by our candidates reaffirm the confidence of the electorate in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the transformative policies being implemented at both the federal and state levels.

"At a time when detractors and opposition elements have sought to misrepresent the direction of the country, the people have spoken decisively through the ballot.

"These results demonstrate that Nigerians recognise bold leadership, economic reforms, infrastructural expansion, and institutional strengthening when they see them."

ADC Candidate Vows to Continue Fight for AMAC's Future

ADC chairman candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul, vowed to continue the fight for the people's mandate, despite the poll outcome. He alleged poll fraud in the results announced by INEC.

"Today, I stand before you not as a man diminished by an outcome, but as a man enlarged by a movement," Paul declared.

He added, "A movement born not of convenience, but of conviction. A movement carried not by power, but by people. A movement written not in ink, but in sacrifice."

Paul praised the people of AMAC for their courage and resilience, saying, "You rose. You stood. You walked. You spoke. You believed. And for that, I bow my head in gratitude."

He emphasised that the struggle for a better AMAC would continue.

"No force in history has ever defeated an idea whose time has come," he said.

The ADC candidate extended his gratitude to supporters, volunteers, and the people of AMAC, vowing to remain committed to their cause.

He stated, "I remain accountable to you. I remain one of you. This is not the end of our journey. This is the beginning of a permanent awakening."

APC Sweeps Kano Assembly By-elections

APC has won the two seats in Saturday's by-election in Kano Municipal and Ungogo local government areas of Kano State.

INEC declared the APC candidates, Nabil Aliyu Daneji and Aminu Sa'ad Sa'ad, as winners of the polls held to fill vacant legislative positions in Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies, respectively.

Returning Officer for Kano Municipal, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, announced that Daneji secured 7,484 votes to defeat eight other contestants.

The declaration followed the collation of results from the affected polling units, confirming APC's dominance in the contest.

In Ungogo constituency, Returning Officer, Professor Ali Tijjani Abdullahi, declared Sa'ad winner after he polled 8,975 votes to defeat all other candidates.

Abdullahi affirmed that the outcome reflected the will of the people, praising the cooperation of political parties, observers, and voters.

However, the Kwankwasiyya movement explained that the two APC candidates in the by-elections in Kano State were initially nominated by the national leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A statement by spokesman of the group, Habibu Sale Mohammed, said Kwankwaso nominated the sons of the two candidates before they joine APC.

According to him, Kwankwaso's decision to nominate the lawmakers' sons was a tribute to their fathers, who passed away on the same day while serving on the NNPP platform at the state House of Assembly

The statement said, "In a move to honour their memory and show compassion, National Leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso supported the nomination of their children as party flag bearers. This decision was made in recognition of the lawmakers' sacrifices and commitment to the party."

PDP Wants INEC to Release Kuje Results, Felicitates All Victorious Candidates

The PDP leadership called on INEC to release the results of two ward elections in Kuje Area Council.

The party raised fears of manipulation because of its marginal leads in the two wards.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party said, "We are concerned that the results from two wards in Kuje Area Council are yet to be announced by INEC.

"This delay has raised apprehension because of the marginal lead that the Peoples Democratic Party has there, which we are aware is under the threat of being manipulated using security forces.

"We call on the chairman of INEC to immediately order the announcement of the results in Kuje Central and Kabi Wards, most of which have been posted on the IREV.

"Election results must remain a true reflection of the votes of the people; anything less invalidates the entire process. We should uphold the sanctity of the ballot."

PDP congratulated its successful candidates in the FCT election.

In another statement by Emeombong, the party said, "This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics and brazen executive brigandage.

"Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.

"We specifically congratulate the chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"We have set up a special legal team, headed by the National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara'u, Esq, to attend to candidates who have genuine complaints arising from these elections and to assist with post-election litigations.

"They should immediately contact the National Legal Adviser for prompt action, as delay is fatal in election petition cases."

Emeombong said the voter apathy in the polls was a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people had lost faith in the outcomes from elections conducted under the act.

Olawepo-Hashim: FCT Results Signal PDP's Resurgence Ahead of 2027 Elections

PDP presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described the outcome of the FCT elections as strong evidence that the party was regaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, despite internal challenges and political pressure.

Reacting to the results, Olawepo-Hashim congratulated party members and supporters for what he termed an "outstanding performance under difficult circumstances", saying the polls demonstrate that PDP remains structurally intact and electorally competitive, despite internal challenges.

He said, "The PDP is a resurgent party. In spite of leadership disputes at the national level and deliberate efforts to weaken our structure in the FCT, the people stood firmly by the party."

He specifically commended ward leaders, polling unit agents, and party supporters for their "unshakable loyalty to the party logo", declaring, "You cannot suppress structure. You cannot intimidate conviction. The grassroots have spoken."

CP-PDP Hails Party over Gwagwalada, Insists PDP Won Kuje, Two Other Seats

Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) congratulated Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the various councillors over their victory in the FCT council elections.

Chairman of CP-PDP, Obinna Nwachukwu, however, alerted of alleged attempt by APC to use compromised security agencies to unleash violence in the area, terrorise the people and rob PDP of its victory in Kuje.

The conference said it had video evidence of the deployment of heavy security, who engaged in shooting, frightening residents and carting away ballot boxes, while results from Kuje Central and Kabi wards, which had the largest votes, were being held ostensibly to rig the poll for APC.

CP-PDP described the situation in Kuje as a recipe for serious crisis in the FCT and called on the Inspector General of Police to wade in and ensure that only the results that reflected the actual votes cast were announced.

CP-PDP stated, "The manifest popularity and performance of the PDP in the FCT election, despite the serial attacks, threats, intimidation, propaganda, lies and extensive shenanigans by the APC using the instrumentality of the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, further underscore the undisputed strength and potency of the PDP at the grassroots level across the country."

INEC Denies Migrating Voters to Other Polling Units During FCT Council Elections

INEC denied migrating voters to polling units different from their original polling units during the FCT elections.

INEC Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Acting Director, Wilfred Ifogah, in a statement, said what the commission did was to create split polling units in large polling units with voter registration of over 1,250 voters to avoid congestion on election day.

Ifogah stated, "The commission, however, noted challenges encountered by some voters in locating their designated polling units.

"Contrary to the claim in some quarters that some voters were migrated to another/ new polling units different from their original polling units, the commission wishes to state categorically that voters were not migrated, what the commission did was to create split polling units in large polling units with voters registration of over 1,250 voters to avoid congestion on election day.

"The split units are located some few meters away from the original polling units within the same premises."

Ifogah added, "The public will recall that the commission displayed the register of voters at designated centres/split polling units four days to the Area Council elections to enable voters confirm their details and polling unit locations."

He stated that text messages/emails were sent to the affected voters on February 18, 19, 20, and 21 indicating the actual locations of their split polling units. He said the messages were intended solely as reminders to assist voters in identifying their current polling units.

Ifogah said according to the commission's Election Operations Dashboard, 45 per cent of polling units opened for voting at 8:30am, while all polling units were confirmed open by 10am on Election Day.

EFCC Apprehends 20 for Electoral Fraud

Operatives of EFCC, yesterday, reported its operatives arrested 20 persons believed to have engaged in sundry electoral offences in the FCT elections.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the culprits were arrested across the local government councils in the FCT.

The statement said, "The suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling to obstruction of officers to the tune of N17,218,700 (Seventeen Million, Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira only).

"One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000 (Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area."

In a breakdown of the figure, Oyewale disclosed that while two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine were arrested in Gwagwalada; and four each were caught in Kuje and Kwali council areas.

He added that all those arrested would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Senate Leader: CSOs, AGF, INEC Shaped Electoral Act Before Tinubu's 'Swift' Assent

*Says two-year consultation justifies 24-hour presidential approval

*Insists new law reflects collective input, not unilateral action by legislature

*Catholic Bishops tell NASS to review position on Electoral Act to save democracy

*No human law is perfect, Akume declares

Sunday Aborisade and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has defended the "swift" presidential assent to the Electoral Act, 2026, declaring that the new law is the product of two years of extensive consultation with critical stakeholders.

Bamidele said the stakeholders included civil society organisations (CSOs), Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and development partners.

Bamidele's spoke against the backdrop of concerns in some quarters about the speed with which President Bola Tinubu signed the bill into law, just 24 hours after it was transmitted by the National Assembly.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the senate leader insisted that the president's prompt assent did not amount to a hasty endorsement, but rather reflected the depth of prior engagements that shaped the legislation long before its final passage.

According to Bamidele, the making of the Electoral Act, 2026 was "a collective work that involves nearly all critical stakeholders". He stressed that the National Assembly did not act in isolation.

Bamidele said, "The National Assembly worked with such different stakeholders as OAGF, CSOs, INEC and our development partners, among others, before we eventually completed the process.

"As we were making progress, the stakeholders too were making their input, and all the inputs were incorporated in the Act."

He stated that given the extensive consultation and the time constraints ahead of preparations for the 2027 general election, there was no need for prolonged executive review.

Bamidele stated, "In view of the time constraint we are facing now, I do not believe the executive requires days or weeks to review it before assent since we all contributed to it. Its outcome is not a unilateral effort of the parliament, but of Nigerians at large."

The National Assembly had earlier harmonised different versions of the Electoral Bill 2026, passed by both chambers, particularly Clause 60(3), before transmitting the final document to the president to avert any constitutional or administrative crisis in the build-up to the next general election.

With Tinubu's assent, the new electoral governance framework came into force, introducing sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening institutional independence, enhancing transparency and reinforcing accountability in Nigeria's election management system.

Among the major provisions was the establishment of a dedicated fund for INEC under Section 3 of the act.

Bamidele said the measure guaranteed the commission's financial autonomy, operational stability and administrative continuity.

The law required election funds to be released at least six months before a general election, a move designed to eliminate last-minute funding bottlenecks.

It also empowered INEC to review questionable declarations of results made under duress or in violation of established procedures.

The act further made electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

Under Section 60(3), results from polling units must be transmitted electronically to INEC's Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Any presiding officer who wilfully frustrates this process faces a six-month jail term or a fine of N500,000, or both, according to the act.

Bamidele clarified that while IReV enhanced transparency by allowing public access to polling unit results, it was not a collation platform.

He added that the law provided a conditional fall-back to manual transmission using Form EC8A where electronic transmission failed, due to communication challenges.

In addition, Section 47 mandates the compulsory use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), or any other technological device prescribed by INEC, for voter accreditation.

Presiding officers were required to verify and authenticate the particulars of intending voters in line with guidelines issued by the commission.

Beyond technology, the law introduced stricter accountability measures. Section 74(1) compels a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to release certified true copies of requested electoral documents within 24 hours after payment. Failure to comply attracts a minimum of two years' imprisonment without an option of fine.

Section 72(2) also provided that a certified true copy of a court order declaring a winner was sufficient for swearing-in if INEC failed, refused or neglected to issue a certificate of return.

The act overhauled party primaries by abolishing indirect primaries and limiting parties to direct and consensus options under Section 84(1-2).

Lawmakers said the change was intended to broaden participation among party members and curb the monetisation associated with delegate-based contests.

To strengthen internal democracy, Section 77 mandated political parties to maintain digital membership registers, issue membership cards, and submit the register to INEC at least 21 days before primaries, congresses or conventions.

A party that failed to comply was barred from fielding candidates in the affected election.

The legislation also revised campaign spending limits upwards, reflecting prevailing economic realities, and stiffened penalties for electoral offences, such as vote buying, impersonation, and result manipulation, prescribing jail terms or fines upon conviction.

Other provisions promoted inclusivity and compliance.

For instance, Section 49 allowed for gender-sensitive queue arrangements, where cultural norms required it; Section 54 established support mechanisms for persons with visual impairment; and Section 93(4) imposed a N10 million fine on any political party that failed to submit accurate audited returns within the stipulated period.

Despite lingering scepticism in some civil society circles, Bamidele maintained that the Electoral Act, 2026 represented a consolidation and refinement of Nigeria's electoral framework.

He said, "The Act seeks to enhance electoral credibility, reduce disputes and strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria."

He reiterated that its swift assent was not an act of haste but the culmination of sustained, inclusive, and deliberate legislative work.

Review Position on Electoral Act to Save Democracy, Catholic Bishops Tell NASS

Catholic Bishops in Nigeria, under the aegis of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), asked the federal government and members of the National Assembly to urgently review the Electoral Act to reflect the wishes of Nigerians and save the country's democracy from avoidable dangers.

However, the federal government sued for patience and understanding over the issues generated by the amended Electoral Act, stating that any shortcomings in the law can be corrected in due course.

Speaking at the First Plenary session of CBCN held in Abuja, Archbishop of Owerri and President of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, called on the National Assembly to urgently review the amended Electoral Act as it related to the electronic transmission of election results in order to reflect the aspirations of majority of Nigerians

He said Catholic Bishops' call for review of the electoral law had become necessary to save the country's democracy from avoidable dangers ahead the 2027 general election.

Ugorji stated, "To save democracy in the country, the National Assembly (NASS) should review its recent stand on the Electoral Reform and try to revive the confidence of Nigerians by ensuring that the Electoral Act provides for the mandatory transmission of the election results in real-time from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, (BVAS) at the polling unit to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal at the commission's headquarters to prevent any human tampering with the expressed will of the electorate henceforth.

"This is the will of the people and has to be respected. This will promote free, fair and credible general elections in our nation. In passing a Bill that is a water-down version of the peoples' will and which creates room for the manipulation of electoral results."

The CBCN president reminded the National Assembly that it had earlier passed the 2025 Tax Bill that demanded digital filing, record-keeping, and payments across the country.

Ugorji, who was ending his tenure as the Bishops Conference president, said the lawmakers should not allow themselves to be perceived as talking out of both sides of the mouth, expressing inconsistent and contradictory positions in the process of passing bills.

On insecurity, Ugorji said the country had continued to experience rising security challenges, adding that Nigerians continue to hear sad tales of senseless massacres, mass burials, endless tears and grief.

He also said the country had continued to lose about $9 billion annually due to illegal mining linked to banditry activities and their foreign collaborators.

"Tensions have heightened in the country due to the new wave of mass kidnapping incidents by gunmen in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, and Kogi States, involving many students, pupils and worshippers," he said.

Ugorji said CBCN demanded that the federal government takes concrete measures to arrest and prosecute terrorists, bandits, and their sponsors.

But the federal government said serious efforts were made on every front to try to tackle challenges facing the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, while addressing the CBCN plenary, said the country was making gradual progress in dealing with various challenges confronting it.

Akume said one of such areas, where significant progress had been made, was the reduction of food prices, adding that through government's interventions, many indigent students were being supported with loan to continue their studies.

Responding to concerns generated by recently sigñed amended Electoral Act, Akume said the Bill was subjected to due process before its passage, adding that no human law was perfect.

He urged those not satisfied with the amended Electoral Act to be patient adding any observed shortcomings could be corrected in due course.

On insecurity, Akume said a lot was being done to deal with the situation, which he said was not exclusive to Nigeria.

Akume explained that most of the terrorism and banditry attacks in parts of the country were being carried out by foreigners.

He stated, "I want to take a holistic view of the situation. I want to say that many of these people who have been arrested don't speak English. They speak very poor Hausa, but they speak French. Do we speak French in Nigeria?"

Earlier in his homily, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, emphasised the need for mutual respect and commitment to the common good.

Kaigama, who said the country was witnessing a gradual reduction in food prices, however, expressed worry that fuel prices and transportation costs had remained high, thereby making life difficult for Nigerians.

He stated, "The convergence of Lent and Ramadan is a reminder of our shared origin and destiny. It invites us to greater mutual respect and commitment to the common good, rather than violence, arguments, and struggle for numerical advantage."

On the electoral law, Kaigama urged the government to ensure the use of modern electronic transmission of election results in the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Mike Omeri, who spoke on the topic, "Power of Leadership," said humility, courage and purposefulness were a required attribute of a good leader.

"We need leaders who will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, leader who will seek the common good of Nigerians," he said.