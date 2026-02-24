Chad Closes Border With Sudan After Clashes, Drone Strikes in North Darfur Hit Musa Hilal's HQ

The Government of Chad has closed its border with Sudan and suspended the movement of people and goods with immediate effect following renewed fighting in the strategic border town of El Tina.

Chadian Information Minister Qassem Sharif Mohammed said today, repeated incursions by Sudanese warring parties into Chadian territory prompted the decision. The measure aims to prevent the conflict from spilling over, protect citizens and refugees, and safeguard national stability.

All border crossings are closed until further notice, though limited humanitarian exemptions may be granted. The government warned it would respond to any violation of its territory under international law.

Battles in El Tina

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced on Saturday that it had seized El Tina. Hours later, the Joint Forces, allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces, said they had repelled the RSF attack and regained control.

Mutawakkil Ali, deputy spokesperson for the Joint Force accused RSF fighters of targeting unarmed civilians to impose forced displacement, saying the attackers suffered heavy casualties and lost several combat vehicles.

Chadian media reported clashes after RSF elements allegedly crossed into Chadian territory. The RSF later apologised.

Governor of the Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi accused the RSF of ethnic targeting in El Tina, describing the attacks as part of "external plans" to displace communities.

Drone strikes on Musa Hilal's stronghold

In North Darfur, drones struck the headquarters of the Musa Hilal-led Revolutionary Awakening Council on Sunday evening, killing and injuring civilians. Hilal survived.

Spokesperson Ahmed Mohamed Abkar said the drones hit the district hospital, Hilal's guesthouse, and local homes, condemning the attacks as "barbaric and cowardly."

The RSF has recently deployed forces near Misteriya in North Darfur, a strategic stronghold of Hilal.

The Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), aligned with the RSF, denied responsibility and instead blamed the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), citing civilian injuries and damage to essential services. Its spokesperson, Dr Alaa Nugud, accused SAF of attempting to mislead the public and obstruct humanitarian operations.

Minawi also condemned the drone strikes, noting damage to hospitals and iftar sites and denouncing attacks on civilians during the holy month.

Tensions between the RSF and Musa Hilal have escalated since January clashes in East Darfur's El Firdous locality that killed senior figures and dozens of civilians.

Social media claims that the RSF demanded Hilal hand over his son Fathi, accused of providing targeting coordinates, were publicly denied by Fathi. Hilal said both RSF and SAF have drones and blamed the RSF for most recent attacks.