Sudan: 'Joint Force Repels RSF Attack On Sudan-Chad Border', As Rival Claims Spark Border Tensions

El Tina — The Joint Forces, allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), say they have repelled what they describe as a "treacherous" attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the El Tina border crossing between Chad and North Darfur, hours after the RSF announced yesterday that it had taken control of the town.

Mutawakkil Ali, deputy spokesperson for the Joint Force, said the RSF had targeted unarmed civilians to impose a new reality through forced displacement.

In a post on Facebook, Ali said Joint Force units had dispersed the attacking troops, inflicted heavy casualties and destroyed or captured several combat vehicles. He accused the RSF of directing its firepower "at the chests of innocent people".

RSF claims control

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the RSF announced it had seized the strategic border town of El Tina. The group circulated videos purportedly filmed in front of local buildings in the area.

Hours later, the Joint Force released its own footage from what it said was the same location, contesting the RSF's claim.

An RSF spokesperson said the group continued to implement what he called "security plans" aimed at stabilising the area, protecting civilians and preventing their exploitation by rival forces.

The statement stressed the RSF's commitment to safeguarding civilians in El Tina and surrounding areas, facilitating humanitarian access and restoring basic services, particularly water and healthcare. It also pledged to secure the town and its key facilities.

Clashes reported on Chadian border

Chadian news website Rafiq Info, citing security sources, reported clashes on Saturday evening between RSF fighters and Chadian forces after RSF elements allegedly crossed into Chadian territory.

The government of Chad earlier condemned what it described as an incursion by RSF forces across its border. The RSF later issued an apology over the incident.

The Governor of the Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minawi, accused the RSF of targeting unarmed civilians in El Tina on ethnic grounds.

He said the attacks sought to displace certain communities from Darfur and impose demographic change by force of arms. Minawi described the violence as part of "external plans" aimed at uprooting civilians and breaking their will.

He praised what he called the popular resistance and forces confronting the RSF in North and West Darfur.

In a separate statement, Dr Jibril Ibrahim, Justice and Equality Movement leader and former Minister of Finance, congratulated the forces involved in repelling the attack on El Tina and called for continued pursuit of RSF fighters and the clearing of the area.