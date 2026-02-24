Nigeria: El-Rufai's Nose Bled in Detention, Wife Prevented From Delivering His Meal - Aide

Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over the former Kaduna governor's welfare in detention, alleging that he suffered a nosebleed and that his wife was prevented from delivering his meal directly to him.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adekeye said El-Rufai had been in custody for eight days since he voluntarily reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 16, 2026, following an invitation by the commission.

According to the aide, El-Rufai was interrogated by the EFCC and granted administrative bail, but remained in custody while his lawyers sought a variation of the bail conditions. Adekeye said El-Rufai's continued stay in detention was unjustified.

He added that on the evening of February 17, one of El-Rufai's wives was not allowed to deliver his meal to him directly and was instead asked to hand it over to an EFCC official for onward delivery.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Adekeye further disclosed that El-Rufai suffered an overnight episode of bleeding from his nose while in detention, an incident his lawyers have cited as part of their concerns over his health and access to family and legal counsel.

The statement noted that on the night of February 18, El-Rufai was transferred from the EFCC to the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission without prior notice to him or his legal team.

Adekeye said that since his transfer, El-Rufai's lawyers have applied for bail from the ICPC but have yet to receive a response. He added that no remand order has been shown to justify his continued detention beyond the constitutionally permitted period.

The aide also said El-Rufai is scheduled to appear in court on February 25 in a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government, the ICPC, the EFCC and the Department of State Services, seeking an order admitting him to bail.

Adekeye warned that the alleged treatment of El-Rufai in detention raises serious concerns about his welfare and the observance of due process as legal proceedings commence.