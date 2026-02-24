Nigeria: Charly Boy Speaks On 'Uncommon Friendship' With Ex-President Obasanjo

Veteran singer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has spoken candidly about his relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as an uncommon bond grounded in mutual respect and honest engagement.

In a post shared on X on Monday, Charly Boy said many Nigerians were initially puzzled by his closeness to the former leader, given his long-standing reputation as a fierce critic of authority.

"When you mention the kind relationship wey no too common for this country, you go talk about Charly Boy and Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Many people no understand am at first. How rebel wey dey always challenge government take dey close to former president. But life no be black and white like that. Sometimes na respect and understanding dey build bridge where people no expect," he said.

He explained that the former president recognised traits in him that were often overlooked by others--courage, consistency and an unwavering commitment to personal truth. In turn, Charly Boy said he chose to look beyond Obasanjo's military and political past to see an elder shaped by conflict, leadership pressures and national challenges.

"Baba Obasanjo see something inside Charly Boy wey plenty people miss. He see courage. He see consistency. He see man wey stand for him truth whether rain fall or sun shine. And Charly Boy too see beyond uniform and title. He see elder wey don pass through war, leadership, pressure and still stand strong," he said.

According to him, their relationship was defined by thoughtful conversations rather than public spectacle, with discussions on Nigeria's challenges often marked by strong disagreements but never bitterness.

"Their relationship no be noise relationship. Na quiet understanding. When dem talk, na two strong minds wey dey reason Nigeria matter. Dem fit argue, dem fit disagree, but bitterness no dey. Respect dey intact."

Charly Boy added that the depth of their mutual regard was most evident when Obasanjo personally hosted the launch of his autobiography, '999', an event he described as a defining moment in his career.

"That respect show clearly when Baba Obasanjo personally host the biggest moment of Charly Boy career, the launch of him life story book 999. That event no just be about selling book. Na honour. Na acknowledgement. Na elder telling younger warrior say I see you.

"For that day, politics and activism sit down for one table. It prove say bond no dey always about agreeing on everything. Sometimes e just about recognizing value in each other."

He noted that their bond offers a broader lesson for a country often marked by deep divisions, showing that dialogue and unity remain possible even among strong-willed individuals with differing views.

"The fondness between dem real. You fit see am for the way dem dey talk about each other with warmth. No fake protocol vibe. Just genuine regard.

"For country wey division too much, their connection send message say dialogue possible. Respect possible. Unity possible. And when two strong men choose mutual respect over ego, that one na powerful example," Charly Boy added.