Liberia: Wilson Rests Witnesses As Slap Case Heads to Closing Arguments

MONROVIA -- The defense in the high-profile assault case involving Kindness Wilson and complainant Jumel Cox has rested without presenting witnesses, clearing the way for final arguments once the matter is formally assigned by the court.

When the case -- formally titled Republic of Liberia by and through Jumel Cox v. Kindness Wilson -- was called Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, defense counsel Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo informed the court that the defendant would not produce evidence or call witnesses on her behalf.

Dugbo told the court that the defense was exercising its constitutional right to remain silent and would submit the case for final argument.

"Wherefore and in view of the averments herein above, the defendant gives notice to court that she submits her side for final argument and requests court to grant same consistent with law," Dugbo stated.

The court acknowledged the submission and granted the application in keeping with procedural rules. The judge ruled that closing arguments will be scheduled through notice of assignment.

Wilson is charged with simple assault, menacing and disorderly conduct stemming from a March 2024 confrontation on the campus of Stella Maris Polytechnic University. A video widely circulated on social media showed Wilson slapping Cox during the incident, sparking public debate and institutional scrutiny.

Between April and October, the prosecution called five witnesses, including Cox, the student who recorded the incident and school administrators. Video evidence -- including the slapping footage and Wilson's subsequent apology video -- was admitted or marked for admission. The state was awaiting testimony from its final witness, a medical doctor who treated Cox, when the case took a dramatic procedural turn.

Dismissal and Legal Challenge

On Oct. 27, Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco dismissed the simple assault and disorderly conduct charges, ruling that the prosecution had failed to conclude the matter within the 30-day period required under Rule Nine of the Rules Governing Magistrate and Traffic Courts for misdemeanor cases.

Barco described the delay as "unreasonable and unjustifiable," holding that it violated Wilson's constitutional right to a speedy trial.

"The prosecution's delay is unreasonable and unjustifiable, given the fact that they control all the instrumentalities of the state and should not be giving excuses to delay trial," the magistrate ruled at the time.

The dismissal restored Wilson's liberty and cleared her of the pending charges at the magistrate court level.

Prosecutors immediately noted exceptions and filed a motion to rescind the ruling, arguing that the court mischaracterized the trial record. They contend that every postponement occurred with the court's knowledge and that scheduling delays were largely due to docket congestion rather than prosecutorial inaction.

In their motion, prosecutors argue that the case had reached an advanced stage and was near conclusion. They maintain that the final witness -- the treating physician -- had been properly notified and was present in court on the day the dismissal was entered.

"The court cannot benefit from its own wrong," the motion states, asserting that the state repeatedly sought hearing dates but was unable to secure assignments because of competing matters before the court.

Lead prosecutor Cllr. Moriah Yekula-Korkpor has declined to litigate the matter publicly but confirmed that the state is pursuing all available legal remedies.

"We do not litigate cases in the media," she said, adding that the prosecution intends to exhaust procedural options to challenge the dismissal.

Defense Position

Dugbo has characterized the magistrate's earlier ruling as a vindication of due process.

"My client was humiliated and unfairly judged in the public space for months," he said previously. "The Constitution protects every citizen's right to a speedy trial."