Liberia: Wheelchair User Rejected By 10 Taxis Under Monrovia's Scorching Sun

MONROVIA -- When Beatrice Snyder was turned away by 10 of 11 taxis under the midday heat in Monrovia, the physical strain was only part of the ordeal. What lingered longer, she says, was the sense of being unseen.

Snyder, a 2024 graduate of the University of Liberia with a bachelor's degree in English, shared her experience Monday in a Facebook post that quickly gained national attention and reignited debate about accessibility and discrimination in Liberia's public transport system.

"My today's experience for transportation was a painful reminder of my disability," she wrote. "After being rejected by 10 out of 11 different taxis in the hot sun in Monrovia, it broke my heart."

"The Barriers Are in the Hearts"

In her post, Snyder described navigating transportation in Monrovia as "an uphill battle," saying the rejection felt more exhausting than the physical limitations she manages daily.

"Transportation around Monrovia as a person living with disability is an uphill battle, but the discrimination is what truly exhausts me today," she wrote. "The barriers aren't just in the roads; they are in the hearts of some people."

She said drivers appeared to focus first on her wheelchair rather than on her as a passenger.

She expressed hope that one day she would own a vehicle to ease her movement and restore dignity to daily travel.

Advocate and Founder

Beyond the incident, Snyder is known for her advocacy. She is the founder and chief executive officer of the Initiative Motivational Aid Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at inspiring and supporting vulnerable communities. She frequently speaks about challenging the notion that "disability is not inability."

In a May 2025 reflection, she described her personal evolution from a young woman with aspirations to a determined advocate.

"She struggled, fought, and she's still pushing through," she wrote at the time. "But she's never gonna give up."

Her latest experience, she says, reinforces that commitment.

Public Reaction and Policy Questions

Snyder's post drew hundreds of responses from Liberians expressing sympathy and frustration. Many described her experience as reflective of broader systemic neglect.

Some commenters offered prayers and encouragement. Others raised concerns about the absence of structured public transport policies that address the needs of persons with disabilities.

The reaction also prompted offers of assistance. Car dealer Geebah Kamara publicly suggested he would help facilitate the purchase of a vehicle if financial contributions are mobilized, proposing that supporters could raise at least $2,000 to begin the process.

Yet beyond individual support, advocates say the issue points to structural gaps. Liberia enacted the National Commission on Disabilities Act in 2018 to promote inclusion and protect the rights of persons with disabilities. However, enforcement and practical integration, particularly in transportation, remain limited.

Monrovia's taxi system operates largely through private operators, with no standardized accessibility requirements, driver training mandates, or incentive programs to accommodate mobility aids.

Beyond Sympathy

Snyder's experience underscores the everyday challenges faced by persons living with disabilities in Liberia -- not only infrastructural barriers, but attitudinal ones.

While her personal wish for a vehicle has captured attention, disability rights advocates argue that long-term solutions require policy enforcement, public awareness and regulatory reform that ensures accessible mobility as a right rather than an act of charity.