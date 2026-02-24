Nigeria: Senate Panel Decries Govt's Neglect of Border Communities

The lawmakers said the neglect has forced some residents to cross into neighbouring countries in search of basic amenities such as potable water, schools, and healthcare services.

The Senate Committee on State and Local Government Affairs on Monday decried the hardship faced by residents of Nigeria's border communities, blaming it on inadequate government support and poor infrastructure.

The committee said the neglect has forced some residents to cross into neighbouring countries in search of basic amenities such as potable water, schools, and healthcare services.

Chairman of the committee, Binos Yaroe, made the disclosure while presenting the 2025 budget estimates of agencies under his supervision to the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The agencies include the Border Communities Development Agency and the National Boundary Commission.

Mr Yaroe noted that the absence of basic social infrastructure in border areas has left many communities vulnerable and disconnected from the Nigerian state.

"With regards to the border community development agency, Mr Chairman, our communities at the border...because we do not have facilities for them, sometimes they give their allegiance to neighbouring countries.

"So, some of them have to cross over to neighbouring countries to get some of the social amenities, such as schools. Some even went to get water. So, it is important to provide funds to this agency," he said.

The senator, who represents Adamawa South Senatorial District, said the committee had made a special provision of N50 billion for the agency in the 2025 budget through the Service Wide Vote to address some of the challenges. However, he lamented that the funds had not been released, leaving the agency unable to fulfil its mandate effectively.

"Last year, we made a special case, and the Borders Community Development Agency was provided an amount through the service-wide vote, which will enable them to be able to do some of their work, but unfortunately, because of the non-release of these funds, they have not been able to carry out their duties effectively," he said.

Many of Nigeria's border communities continue to endure severe hardship due to the neglect of basic infrastructure and essential services. Residents often lack access to clean water, healthcare facilities, and other critical social amenities.

In several border areas, inadequate or non-functional primary healthcare services have forced families to make long and unsafe journeys, sometimes across international boundaries, to seek medical care.

PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed how pregnant women and newborns suffer complications because frontline clinics are poorly equipped, understaffed, or completely absent in border communities.

The absence of functional health facilities is often compounded by chronic underfunding and a lack of infrastructure investment. In some of the communities, residents may travel great distances by foot, boat, or motorbike, just to receive basic treatment, costly emergency care, or maternal health support, with delays directly contributing to fatalities and heightened risk of medical complications.

Boundary disputes

Mr Yaroe also raised concerns about unresolved boundary disputes among states, attributing the problem to inadequate funding for proper demarcation exercises.

He referenced the dispute between Bauchi State and Gombe State, where the discovery of oil has heightened disagreement over unclear territorial boundaries.

"Because they have not been able to have sufficient funds, there is still a large number of boundaries that have not been demarcated. I'll just mention one incident, the boundary between Bauchi State and Gombe State. You know, because of the discovery of oil, it has given rise to a crisis between these two states because one state will say this oil is discovered in their state, and the other will say no, it is in their state. Because there is no clear demarcated boundary between them," he said.

The committee chairman stressed that agencies under his oversight require adequate and timely budget releases to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities, particularly in strengthening border governance and preventing conflicts.

Responding, the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, who chaired the Appropriation Committee session, agreed that the agencies need sufficient funding to address boundary disputes and improve conditions in border communities.

Mr Monguno, who represents Borno North Senatorial District, referenced the plight of communities in his state that share borders with Cameroon, noting that the living conditions in many border areas present a poor image of the country.