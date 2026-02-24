Africa: All of Africa Today - February 24, 2026

Cameroon Jails Soldiers for 2020 Massacre in Anglophone Region

Three Cameroonian soldiers have been sentenced to five to ten years in prison for their role in the killing of at least 21 civilians in the country's Anglophone Northwest region. A military court had found them guilty of murder, arson, and destruction for the 14 February 2020 attack on the village of Ngarbuh. The soldiers and a Fulani militia killed civilians, including 13 children, and burned homes. The incident was a rare instance of Cameroon's government acknowledging the atrocities of its soldiers in the Anglophone regions, which have been wracked by a separatist conflict for nearly 10 years. The authorities initially denied responsibility for the attack on Ngarbuh but later backpedalled following international pressure and the findings of an investigation ordered by the country's President, Paul Biya. The case dragged on for six years after hearings were postponed multiple times.

Chad Closes Border as Sudan Conflict Spills Over

Chad closed its eastern border with Sudan after heavy fighting in the border town of al-Tina brought Sudan's civil war closer to its territory. The government said the move was necessary to stop repeated incursions by Sudanese armed groups and to protect civilians, though limited humanitarian exemptions could be granted. The closure followed clashes involving the Rapid Support Forces and local fighters aligned with Sudan's army, violence that also killed Chadian soldiers and civilians. Nearly a million Sudanese had already fled into Chad since the conflict between Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo erupted in 2023. Chadian authorities said the border closure was a security precaution to prevent the war from spilling over and warned that the country reserved the right to respond to any aggression, while rejecting Sudanese claims that it supported the RSF.

South Africa Reveals Millions in Bribes for Fake Visas

Newly appointed acting head of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Leonard Lekgetho, urged whistleblowers to spill the beans on members of their communities who drive "flashy cars". This comes as he outlined findings from the unit's investigation into widespread corruption at the Department of Home Affairs. The probe, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024, was founded on allegations of a whistleblower regarding syndicates operating within the visa and permit system. The SIU, with the Hawks, had targeted five refugee centres, confiscating computers, phones and files. The evidence showed officials were being paid, through eWallet, their spouses' bank accounts or "in kind", between R300 and R5,000 to issue fraudulent visas and permanent residence permits to those who did not qualify. Investigators found that several low-earning officials had received millions in unexplained deposits, bought luxury homes, and built high-value properties inconsistent with their salaries. Religious figures, including pastor Shepherd Bushiri and Timothy Omotoso, were among those who allegedly benefited from fraudulent immigration processes. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said only a small group of officials was involved. He said that long-standing maladministration was being addressed through dismissals, disciplinary action, visa cancellations, and the expansion of biometric, automated visa systems to close loopholes and restore integrity.

UN Warns of 'Perfect Storm' as Fighting Displaces 280,000 in Jonglei

Renewed fighting in Jonglei state has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians in recent weeks, damaged health facilities, fuelled the spread of cholera, and prompted the UN relief chief Tom Fletcher to warn of a "perfect storm" of conflict, climate shocks, and deprivation. The escalation comes amid rising protection risks for civilians and aid workers, with three humanitarian personnel killed between 7 and 16 February in Jonglei and Upper Nile states, according to the UN relief coordination office, OCHA. Clashes between the South Sudan People's Defence Forces and the rival SPLA-iO have triggered large-scale displacement across central and northern Jonglei. At least 280,000 people have fled their homes across eight counties, with many moving into Upper Nile and Lakes states. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has scaled up food assistance, but fighting and insecurity, including the looting of aid convoys, are hampering the response.

Mugabe's Son Remains Behind Bars Ahead of March Bail Hearing

Late president Robert Mugabe's youngest son, Bellarmine Mugabe, was formally charged with attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured in a Johannesburg home. Mugabe, 28, was arrested alongside his bodyguard, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, after police found bullet cartridges but no firearm at the Hyde Park property. Prosecutors alleged that an altercation occurred inside the house before the victim was allegedly shot in the back while trying to flee. Mugabe and his co-accused also faced charges of defeating the ends of justice over the missing weapon. Mugabe to remain in custody, with the case postponed to 3 March for a bail hearing.