Senegalese Famous TikToker Saliou Mbaye Arrested Upon Fleeing to Gambia

Subject to an arrest warrant issued by the Keur Massar Research Brigade (BR) in connection with the "Pape Cheikh Diallo and Co." case, the well-known TikToker Saliou Mbaye, alias "Zale," was apprehended. The 28-year-old was arrested around 9:50 p.m. in the Nouroulaye neighborhood of Nioro, as he was clearly preparing to flee to The Gambia.

Overwhelming digital evidence

According to Libération, it is primarily the messages and audio recordings that incriminate him. These digital elements reveal a "love story" with an individual living with HIV, confirming his involvement in the network.

The role of "Oubi"

In this far-reaching sex scandal, Saliou Mbaye is suspected of having played the role of "Oubi," meaning the woman in a homosexual relationship, the same source adds.