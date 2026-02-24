Gambia Sends Mobile Biometric Passport Team to Spain Under Amnesty Programme

Gambians living in Spain will soon have the opportunity to process their passports closer to home after the government of The Gambia approved the deployment of a Mobile Biometric Passport Enrolment Team to the Kingdom of Spain from March 23 to April 4, 2026.

The Gambia Immigration Department announced that the move is aimed particularly at Gambians residing in Spain and forms part of the government's broader commitment to providing documentation services abroad. The exercise comes as part of a national undertaking linked to the Spanish amnesty programme to regularise the status of 500,000 undocumented migrants.

According to the department, interested applicants are required to make a non-refundable payment of 120 Euros through the designated digital platform at https://shopgov.zetesft.com/stepfactory.aspx?AGNT=1799. Payments may also be made directly through a Banco Sabadell account using BBAN: ES7400811533020001264734.

After completing payment, applicants must visit any of the specified enrolment centres in line with the official schedule, bringing along their payment receipts for processing.

Fresh applicants are required to attach relevant documents, including their birth certificates or national ID cards, as well as their parents' supporting documents. Those applying for renewals only need to provide a copy of their expired passport.

The Immigration Department expressed appreciation to the government of The Gambia for granting approval for the mission. It assured Gambians that all applications will go through rigorous documentation procedures in line with immigration laws and regulations to protect the integrity of national documents.

For further clarification or guidance, applicants can contact the Public Relations Office of the Immigration Department on +2203968334 or reach out to the Gambia Embassy in Madrid, Spain, for the necessary support.