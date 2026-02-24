Nigeria: Five Terrorists Killed in Failed Ambush of Nigerian Army General - Official

24 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The incident occurred when the commander's convoy was en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bemgha Koughna, on Sunday escaped an ambush by suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by an acting spokesperson for the 8 Division, Olaniyi Osoba, a lieutenant colonel.

According to the statement, the incident occurred when Mr Koughna's convoy was en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state. The GOC, a major general, also doubles as the commander, sector 2 of Operation Fansan Yamma, a joint task force in the North-west.

The convoy reportedly came under heavy gunfire as it moved through a forested and volatile stretch of terrain. Troops accompanying the senior officer swiftly returned fire, engaging the attackers in a fierce exchange.

The army said five suspected terrorists were killed during the encounter, while the ambush was successfully repelled.

"Demonstrating exceptional leadership and tactical prowess, Major General Koughna and his troops responded with overwhelming firepower, neutralising five terrorists and thwarting the ambush," the statement read.

Following the counter-attack, troops conducted a sweep of the area and recovered a cache of weapons and other items. The items recovered include one OJC gun, one PKT machine gun, two AK-47 rifles and four AK-47 magazines. Others are a bandolier of PKT ammunition, several rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, a camel bag containing N840,000, two mobile phones and five motorcycles.

The army said troops have since maintained dominance in the area to forestall further attacks and to reassure residents of their safety.

The ambush on the general's team is not the first by terrorists targeting a senior military official.

A similar ambush in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram members last November led to the death of the brigadier general leading the team, Musa Uba, and at least four other members of the entourage.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

