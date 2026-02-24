Nigeria: 10 Killed in Fresh Attacks On Plateau Communities As Tensions Rise in Barkin Ladi, Riyom.

Jos — At least ten people have been confirmed dead following coordinated night attacks on two communities in Plateau State, heightening fears of renewed violence in the troubled region.

The assaults, which occurred on Sunday between 7:30pm and 9:00pm, targeted Ratatis and Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as Jol community in neighbouring Riyom LocalGovernmentArea. Local leaders say the incidents were carried out by armed groups who struck almost simultaneously.

Initial reports from the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) indicated that seven persons were killed in Ratatis, Dorowa Babuje, with three others sustaining serious injuries. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while details of the attack remained sketchy.

Further updates on Monday morning revealed a broader scale of violence. The National President of BYM, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, stated that nine people were killed in Dorowa Babuje and one in Jol during the separate attacks.

According to Dalyop, the attackers who invaded Jol arrived on motorcycles from the Manga axis, despite earlier warnings to security agencies about suspicious movements in the area. He noted that personnel of Operation Rainbow were already deployed and succeeded in repelling the attackers, preventing higher casualties.

In Dorowa Babuje, Dalyop said the assailants emerged from the Jong-Wereh area, where they were believed to have been camping. He commended the swift response of the military, saying their intervention prevented further loss of life.

The latest killings add to a pattern of recurring violence in Riyom and Barkin Ladi, areas that have witnessed repeated night raids, ambushes, and displacement of farming communities. Local leaders say the persistence of attacks along known routes underscores the need for stronger surveillance and proactive security measures.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State chapter, has issued a separate statement alleging retaliatory attacks on its members. The group claimed that two teenage herders--18-year-old Muhammad Sani and 17-year-old Furuk Bilyaminu--were killed on Saturday around Jol village, less than 48 hours after three herders were reportedly ambushed along the Dorowa-Jong road.

MACBAN said the incident was carried out by what it described as "Berom militants," adding that one of the victims' bodies remained missing. The association also reported the killing of three cattle during the attack.

State chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said the matter had been reported to security agencies, including the DSS, Police, and Operation Enduring Peace. He urged members to remain calm and law-abiding while calling on government authorities to ensure protection for pastoral communities.

Residents of the affected areas remain tense as families mourn their dead and community leaders renew calls for sustained security presence and long-term peacebuilding efforts.

Security agencies and government officials are yet to respond on the attacks and killings in the communities.