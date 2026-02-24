Nigeria: Benue Govt Denies Terrorist Rehab Centre, Targets Forced Recruitment Victims

The Benue state government has dismissed claims that it plans to establish a rehabilitation centre for hardened terrorists, insisting the proposed facility is aimed at rescuing and reforming victims of forced recruitment into criminal gangs in the state.

Speaking in Makurdi on Monday, Director General of the Benue State Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Josephine Habba, described public concerns surrounding the planned Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Centre as "mischievous misrepresentations."

According to her, the initiative must be understood within the broader context of the state's prolonged insecurity, which she said extends far beyond the commonly cited herder-farmer clashes.

"There is confusion about the conflict in Benue. When people hear 'conflict,' they immediately think about herder and farmer clashes. But that does not address the deeper roots of insecurity in our state," she said.

She drew particular attention to the Sankera axis, covering Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo Local Government Areas, where armed banditry had plagued communities for years.

"The situation in Sankera is not a simple farmer-herder issue. These are largely our children, young people who were drawn or forced into banditry."

Habba revealed that in early 2024, Governor Hyacinth Alia visited Katsina-Ala following disturbing reports presented during a meeting with the Catholic Diocese. "We were told that many young people were abducted from markets, homes, and even while riding motorcycles. They were taken into the creeks and forced to work for criminal gangs," she explained.

According to her, the abducted youths were used as foot soldiers and errand runners in forest enclaves. "They were made to do dangerous jobs for those who could not risk exposure. Even women, including pregnant women, were taken to serve as cooks and aides," she added.

Following detailed assessments by the commission and other stakeholders, Habba disclosed that more than 1,800 individuals were initially profiled as persons affected by forced involvement in bandit networks. "These were not hardened criminals. They were individuals whose circumstances required careful evaluation."

She said Governor Alia adopted what she described as a "carrot approach," offering conditional amnesty to those proven to have no prior criminal records. A discreet background verification process subsequently identified over 1,170 individuals who reportedly had no history of criminal activity before their recruitment.

"You cannot conduct open assessments in such sensitive situations. We had to carry out shadow investigations. Our goal is to break the chain of recruitment. If those hiding in the bush lose their foot soldiers, their operations will collapse," she said.

She revealed that "more than 400 individuals" have already expressed willingness to abandon criminal networks and return to their communities. However, she stressed that reintegration must be structured. "They cannot just walk back home. Their mindset needs correction, and communities must be prepared to receive them."

Habba emphasized that the proposed DDR Centre, to be located in Anyiin, Logo LGA, is based on a globally recognized framework supported by the United Nations. "This is not for Boko Haram fighters or external militants. It is for our children who were taken into the creeks. The misrepresentation is unfair."

She explained that the programme, expected to run between six months and one year, would provide psychological support, livelihood restoration, and start-up kits for participants upon graduation.

"They will earn certificates. At the same time, we will rebuild affected schools and hospitals, compensate where necessary, and strengthen community resilience," she said, adding that the comprehensive peace framework would be unveiled at a summit scheduled for February 25, 2025.

"We want seamless reintegration, not only for those leaving the bush, but for communities that have endured trauma and destruction," she added.