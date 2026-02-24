Nigeria: Kaduna Police Announce Dismantling of Bandits' Camps, Suspected Gunrunners' Arrest

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna on Monda

Kaduna State Police Command says it has dismantled several bandits' camps across the state over the last two weeks.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Muhammad stated that the command also arrested suspected gunrunners and recovered a cache of illegal arms and hard drugs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the successes were achieved through clearance operations in Kajuru, Tafa, Igabi, and Kauru local government areas.

During the operations, he said, several bandit camps were destroyed, and some suspected bandits were killed, while others fled with gunshot injuries.

The commissioner added that suspected informants and drug suppliers linked to criminal networks were also apprehended.

According to him, items recovered during the operations included three AK-47 rifles, 21 fabricated firearms, one submachine gun (SMG), two English pistols, four fabricated pistols, and large quantities of hard drugs.

Five suspected notorious gunrunners were also arrested.

Mr Muhammad said that at about 9 p.m. on 20 February (last Friday), operatives of the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a suspect in Jaji, Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspect was found in possession of six fabricated AK-47 rifles, three fabricated revolver rifles, two fabricated pistols, seven AK-47 magazines, and a pair of black Wellco boots.

He added that another suspect from Unguwar Rogo in Jos North Local Government Area was arrested in connection with the case.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were involved in the illegal fabrication and supply of arms.

Mr Muhammad said investigations were ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the distribution network of the recovered weapons.

The commissioner further disclosed that on 17 February, operatives intercepted three suspects at Kasuwan Magani following intelligence on an illegal arms transaction.

Two of the suspects are from Iburu, while the third is from Kasuwan Magani. Recovered from them were one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one fabricated pump-action gun, according to the police boss.

He stated that the achievements underscore the command's commitment to proactive, intelligence-driven policing aimed at disrupting the supply chain of illegal arms fueling banditry and other violent crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will continue to strengthen community partnerships, enhance intelligence gathering, and sustain aggressive operations against all forms of criminality," he said.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his leadership and support.

He also commended the Kaduna State Government for providing logistical assistance and praised officers and personnel of the command for their courage and professionalism.

Mr Muhammad further thanked members of the public for providing credible information to security agencies.

"Together, we shall ensure that Kaduna State remains secure for all law-abiding citizens," he said.