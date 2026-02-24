Nigeria: Kaduna Police Announce Dismantling of Bandits' Camps, Suspected Gunrunners' Arrest

23 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna on Monda

Kaduna State Police Command says it has dismantled several bandits' camps across the state over the last two weeks.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Muhammad stated that the command also arrested suspected gunrunners and recovered a cache of illegal arms and hard drugs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the successes were achieved through clearance operations in Kajuru, Tafa, Igabi, and Kauru local government areas.

During the operations, he said, several bandit camps were destroyed, and some suspected bandits were killed, while others fled with gunshot injuries.

The commissioner added that suspected informants and drug suppliers linked to criminal networks were also apprehended.

According to him, items recovered during the operations included three AK-47 rifles, 21 fabricated firearms, one submachine gun (SMG), two English pistols, four fabricated pistols, and large quantities of hard drugs.

Five suspected notorious gunrunners were also arrested.

Mr Muhammad said that at about 9 p.m. on 20 February (last Friday), operatives of the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a suspect in Jaji, Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspect was found in possession of six fabricated AK-47 rifles, three fabricated revolver rifles, two fabricated pistols, seven AK-47 magazines, and a pair of black Wellco boots.

He added that another suspect from Unguwar Rogo in Jos North Local Government Area was arrested in connection with the case.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were involved in the illegal fabrication and supply of arms.

Mr Muhammad said investigations were ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the distribution network of the recovered weapons.

The commissioner further disclosed that on 17 February, operatives intercepted three suspects at Kasuwan Magani following intelligence on an illegal arms transaction.

Two of the suspects are from Iburu, while the third is from Kasuwan Magani. Recovered from them were one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one fabricated pump-action gun, according to the police boss.

He stated that the achievements underscore the command's commitment to proactive, intelligence-driven policing aimed at disrupting the supply chain of illegal arms fueling banditry and other violent crimes.

"We will continue to strengthen community partnerships, enhance intelligence gathering, and sustain aggressive operations against all forms of criminality," he said.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his leadership and support.

He also commended the Kaduna State Government for providing logistical assistance and praised officers and personnel of the command for their courage and professionalism.

Mr Muhammad further thanked members of the public for providing credible information to security agencies.

"Together, we shall ensure that Kaduna State remains secure for all law-abiding citizens," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.