Nigeria: 19 Additional Nigerians Face Deportation From U.S. As List Grows to 113

The United States Department of Homeland Security, DHS, has intensified its immigration enforcement operations, announcing that 19 more people have been added to the list of Nigerians awaiting deportation from the US.

The latest update brings the total number of Nigerian nationals processed for removal to 113 in just the last 21 days.

The surge is part of a broader "worst-of-the-worst" enforcement initiative led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, targeting non-citizens with specific criminal convictions and final removal orders.

According to DHS, the newly listed 19 Nigerians were convicted of offences ranging from sexual assault of a minor, fraud, assault, drug trafficking and money laundering, among others.

A note accompanying the list stated that the convicts were arrested by ICE officials and would be deported after the completion of immigration procedures.

It reads: "The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Under Secretary Kristi Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling Donald Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens you see here."

Those newly added to the list include Adeolu Solabu, Oladayo Agboola, Chinonso Ochie, Oluchi Chime, Samuel Omorodion, Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi, and Mkpouto Etukudoh.

Others are Marcus Unigwe, Kehinde James, Blessing Uchanma, Victor Adebisi, Richard Ugbah, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Okechukwu Amadi, Femi Jolayemi, Anthony Asanya, Izuchukwu Okoye, and Ebele Agbasiele.

The latest addition comes barely two weeks after the U.S ramped up deportations, officially adding 18 Nigerians to its criminal list.