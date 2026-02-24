Nigeria Out of the Woods, Tinubu Declares At Interfaith Breaking of Fast With Governors

President Bola Tinubu, last night, held an interfaith breaking of fast with governors across political divides, with a declaration that Nigeria was out of the woods, although the best was yet to come.

Tinubu also assured that the country had emerged from its economic and security challenges, and pledged state police to combat insecurity.

Speaking during the fast breaking with 20 governors, two deputy governors, and top government officials at State House Banquet Hall, the president was emphatic and optimistic, saying, "We are out of the woods, we are out of the dark tunnel of uncertainty."

He stressed resilience in the midst of current efforts to rescue the country.

Acknowledging complaints alongside progress, including one from "my son, the farmer from Niger (Governor Mohammed Bago)", Tinubu told the governors, "The result of hard work is more work. But as long as we bridge together and we move together and determine to rescue this country, the best is yet to come to Nigeria."

The president addressed insecurity, reaffirming a key promise: "To those unemployed, what I promise we will establish state police to combat securities in our local governments."

He also called for unity, sacrifice, and inclusivity during the coinciding Ramadan and Lent periods.

Tinubu praised the governors' commitment, commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for Ramadan feeding initiatives, and called for empowerment of the youth and grassroots development.

He stated, "You know what it means - discipline, sacrifice, faith, perseverance, strong determination for us to continue to bridge together, pray together, and love one another. Love for the community, love for our neighbours, and service for humanity."

The president hailed the governors for their achievements, and added that he was not expecting a large turnout amid party congresses and local engagements.

"I thank God for what we've been able to achieve together... We've seen progress. We've seen commitment to duty," he said.

Tinubu reiterated his call to spread development opportunities to local governments, saying, "Let's go further to embrace the young ones and all the supporters... with compassion and let's spread the development opportunity across to the grassroots."

The dinner, marking the third consecutive year of Tinubu's annual tradition of breaking the fact with officials across faiths, featured prayers by State House Chief Imam, Abdulwaheed (Muslim) and Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas (Christian).

Earlier, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, representing Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State, hailed the president for fostering national unity amid religious and ethnic tensions during an interfaith breaking of fast.

Uzodinma described the gathering as divinely inspired, saying, "It is not usually often that the Muslim Ramadan fast coincides with the Lent season, the last time was 33 years ago.

"This convergence is a special situation created by God to remind us Christians and Muslims not to allow religious and ethnic differences to guide our thoughts and our political activities."

Uzodimma praised Tinubu's leadership, saying the president has brought a lot of inclusivity and harmony to bear on governance in Nigeria.

He said from his long political experience, never in the history of the country had it had a leader, like Tinubu, who chose to deliberately remove politics from core issues of governance to promote national unity and progress.

Highlighting the gains of collaborative progress, the Imo State governor said, "You've done this and forged national partners in progress with governors. There are also challenges with governors. So this period of fasting is a holy period that God has enjoined us to support the less privileged. In your wisdom, you invited us to come and eat together."

Uzodimma said, "My brother governors will continue to partner you. We have appreciated the new reform policies you've given to state governments to operate, the support and the interventions, the ingenuity you have brought to bear, and the new tax reform you've introduced.

"We pray to Almighty God to give you strength, good health, stronger wisdom in navigating the access of the country. We continue to pledge our loyalty, to the glory of Almighty God."

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and some ministers also attended the gathering.

The governors in attendance included Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Abba Yusuf of Kano, Alex Otti of Abia, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Mohammed Bago of Niger, Umar Namadi of Jigawa, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Others were Francis Iwunfuru of Ebonyi, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Gabriel Mutfwang of Plateau and Hyacinth Alia of Benue, among others.